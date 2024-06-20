Unsolved Mysteries volume 4 is coming to Netflix at the end of July

Unsolved Mysteries has been airing, off and on, presented in different styles and by different hosts, for nearly forty years at this point. It all began with specials hosted by Raymond Burr, Karl Malden, and Robert Stack in the ’80s, followed by a series that went for several years with Stack as the host. (And Virginia Madsen being added as co-host eventually.) Dennis Farina hosted a revival that lasted a few years. And in 2020, the Netflix streaming series brought the world their Unsolved Mysteries reboot, which doesn’t have a host at all. The first six episodes of this revival, called volume 1, arrived on Netflix on July 1, 2020. Volume 2, also consisting of six episodes, dropped on October 19, 2020. Volume 3, which consisted of nine episodes that were released over a period of three weeks, came along in October and November of 2022. Now Netflix has finally confirmed that Unsolved Mysteries volume 4 will be streaming in July!

What’s on Netflix provides some more information, revealing that Unsolved Mysteries volume 4 consists of five episodes, all of which will be streaming as of July 31st. The directors of these episodes are: Robert M. Wise – Served as an executive producer on prior seasons and directed three previous episodes: Death in Oslo (S2E2), Death Row Fugitive (S2E3), and Body in the Bay (S3E7), Skye Borgman – Director of Girl in the Picture plus prior episodes of Unsolved Mysteries: Lady in the Lake (S2E5), Mystery at Mile Marker 45 (S3E1), and Death in a Vegas Motel (S3E4), and Gabe Torres – Director of Brake and December, plus prior episodes of Unsolved Mysteries: Something in the Sky (S3E2) and What Happened to Josh? (S3E5).

What’s on Netflix also shared some images from the new episodes, and those can be seen at the bottom of this article.

A collaboration between the original show’s production company Cosgrove-Meurer Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment, the production company that brings us Stranger Things, the new Unsolved Mysteries uses re-enactments in a documentary format to profile real-life mysteries and unsolved crimes, lost love, cases involving missing persons and unexplained paranormal events.

I have watched the previous volumes and will definitely be checking out Unsolved Mysteries volume 4. Will you be watching this new batch of episodes in July? Let us know by leaving a comment below.