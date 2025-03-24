The Russos on why they first turned down Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars

The casting of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers sequels was about the most unpredictable movie news of the past decade. But it seemed set in (infinity) stone that the Russo Brothers would return behind the camera – except the boys actually didn’t want anything to do with it at first.

As Joe Russo told Omelete (via Variety), it was RDJ himself that had to convince the brothers to direct both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars after Kevin Feige couldn’t seal the deal. “Robert tried to talk us into doing [the movies] and we said ‘no.’…We just didn’t have a story. We didn’t have a way in. We were resistant for a while.” Hey, it’s better than taking advice from Gen Z…

With Downey Jr. and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige having already joined forces in trying to get the Russo Brothers on board for the next Avengers installments, it was time for screenwriter Stephen McFeely – who first entered the MCU with 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger and had a well-established relationship with Joe and Anthony – to join in. “One day, Stephen McFeely, one of our chief collaborators, said, ‘I have an idea.’ We went, ‘That’s the story!’ That story has to be told; it’s a really powerful story!”

With the crew assembled, the Russos are looking to outdo everything we saw in the previous Avengers movies. But we have quite a while to wait, as Doomsday is over a year away at May 1st, 2026, while Secret Wars won’t come out until May 7th, 2027. Filming is expected to run until August. As of now, plot details are being kept under wraps, but we’re all collectively curious as to how Marvell will pull off the RDJ casting choice – and there are plenty of fan theories, speculative musings and comic book precedence to comb through before we know for sure.

How excited are you for the next Avengers movies and the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? What will the Russos need to do to top their past Avengers movies? Give us your take below!