TV News

The Savant: Apple TV+ postpones Jessica Chastain thriller series due to recent events

By
Posted 1 day ago
Jessica Chastain, Apple TV+ series, The SavantJessica Chastain, Apple TV+ series, The Savant

The Savant, a thriller series starring Jessica Chastain, was set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, but the streaming service has elected to postpone it. No official reason was given, but considering that the series deals with online hate groups and domestic extremists, recent events in the United States almost certainly played a part.

After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone The Savant,” an Apple TV+ spokesperson told Deadline in a statement. “We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a later date.

Related
Jessica Chastain keeps you safe from the worst crimes before they happen in the chilling trailer for The Savant

The official logline reads: “The tense and high-stakes thriller follows an undercover investigator known as ‘The Savant’ as she infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act.” In addition to Chastain, the series also stars Nnamdi Asomugha (The Good Nurse), Cole Doman (The Mastermind), Jordana Spiro (Ozark), Dagmara Domińczyk (Succession), Michael Mosley (Criminal Minds), Trinity Lee Shirley (Way of the Warrior Kid), Toussaint Francois Battiste (An Extraordinary Life), and guest star Pablo Schreiber (Halo). James Badge Dale (1923) appears in a major recurring role.

The series is reportedly inspired by a Cosmopolitan feature titled Is It Possible to Stop a Mass Shooting Before It Happens? written by Andrea Stanley. The feature detailed a woman known as “The Savant,” an investigator whose job is to take down the country’s most violent men before they can carry out large-scale attacks. Stanley served as a consultant on the series.

Chastain has another limited series for Apple TV+ in the works, as she’s set to star in The Off Weeks alongside Ben Stiller. The series follows a recently divorced professor, Gus Adler (Stiller), who struggles to hold things together during “on weeks” when he has custody of his kids. In his “off weeks,” he’s falling dangerously in love with Stella West (Chastain), a mysterious woman who puts Gus’ on-week obligations and off-week ambitions on a fatal collision course. Both Chastain and Stiller will also serve as executive producers on the project.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,205 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest The Savant News

See More

Latest TV News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. One Battle After Another
  5. Him
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Supergirl
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News