Jessica Chastain keeps you safe from the worst crimes before they happen in the chilling trailer for The Savant

For every tragedy that occurs, there’s one that never gets to unfold because someone out there is watching. In the Apple TV+ limited series The Savant trailer, Jessica Chastain (The Martian, Zero Dark Thirty, The Help) is an undercover investigator infiltrating some of the internet’s darkest corners for criminal activity that could escalate into a nationwide catastrophe.

Jessica Chastain stars in The Savant, which she executive produces for AppleTV+. The eight-episode thriller makes its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, September 26, 2025, followed by one new episode every Friday through November 7, 2025.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Savant, courtesy of Apple TV+:

The tense and high-stakes thriller follows an undercover investigator known as “The Savant” as she infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act. Alongside Chastain, “The Savant” also stars Nnamdi Asomugha, Cole Doman, Jordana Spiro, Trinity Lee Shirley, Toussaint Francois Battiste, and guest star Pablo Schreiber.

Hailing from FIFTH SEASON, “The Savant” is executive produced by Chastain and Kelly Carmichael for Freckle Films, Emmy Award winner Alan Poul (“Six Feet Under,” “Tokyo Vice”), Emmy Award nominee Melissa James Gibson (“Anatomy of a Scandal,” “House of Cards,” “The Americans”), and six-time Emmy Award winner and two-time DGA winner Matthew Heineman (“A Private War,” “Retrograde,” “Cartel Land”). David Levine and Garrett Kemble serve as executive producers for Anonymous Content. Andrea Stanley, writer of the original Cosmopolitan feature, serves as a consultant.

In today’s trailer for The Savant, Jessica Chastain’s Savant uncovers a plot to execute an unthinkable act of death and destruction. With millions of families depending on her instinct and skill, Savant marches into the Lion’s Den to dismantle a terrorist organization before it has the chance to strike.

The Savant depicts an all-too-real, ever-present threat plaguing the American people daily. For all the death and destruction we see on the news, people prevent countless incidents by stepping up to the frontline to avoid the worst. What do you think about today’s trailer for The Savant? Let us know in the comments section below.