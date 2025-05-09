John Hyams horror thriller casts David Dastmalchian and Georgina Campbell in the lead roles

David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil) and Georgina Campbell (Barbarian) have signed on to star in the horror thriller The Shepherd , which is set to be directed by John Hyams, whose credits include Sick, Alone, Universal Soldier: Regeneration, and Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning. Anton and Image Nation are financing the film, which is expected to go into production this fall.

Written by Alexander Gustaveson, The Shepherd has the following synopsis: In the desolate Nevada night, a young woman in labor fleeing an abusive past, has her escape hijacked by a mysterious stranger, who hides an ominous threat in the back of her car.

A press release notes that Anton is handling worldwide rights, co-repping the North American rights with UTA Independent Film Group and Cinetic. They will be launching distribution sales at the Marche du Film.

The Shepherd is coming our way from Spooky Pictures and Image Nation, with Steven Schneider and Roy Lee producing the film for Spooky Pictures while Ben Cornwell, Jordan Foley, and Nick Smith do the same for Paperclip Ltd. Jonathan Rosenthal is also a producer on the film, as is Sébastien Raybaud of Anton. David Dastmalchian serves as an executive producer under his Good Fiend Films banner. Georgina Campbell is also executive producing, and so are Ben Ross and Derek Dauchy for Image Nation, Rami Yasin for Spooky Pictures, and Yeardley Smith for Paperclip Ltd.

Ben Ross, CEO of Image Nation, provided the following statement: “ Following the success of Late Night with the Devil, we’re excited to be working with David Dastmalchian once again on The Shepherd. David brings a distinctive energy and depth to every project he’s part of, and this film marks another strong collaboration in our ongoing partnership with Spooky Pictures. ” Dastmalchian added, “ Once I turned the first few pages of The Shepherd I was hooked. I immediately wanted to see this high-octane, horrifying world brought to life and John is the perfect person to make it happen. After collaborating with Roy and Steven on Late Night with the Devil, I have been looking forward to getting back in the sandbox with them and I can’t wait to bring the genre force of Good Fiend Films into the equation. “

