Double Blind: LaKeith Stanfield, Maria Bakalova, and Georgina Campbell star in John Hyams thriller

Posted 2 hours ago
LaKeith Stanfield, Maria Bakalova, and Georgina Campbell are the leads in Double Blind, a new thriller from director John HyamsLaKeith Stanfield, Maria Bakalova, and Georgina Campbell are the leads in Double Blind, a new thriller from director John Hyams

John Hyams has directed some pretty cool movies over the course of his career, with his credits including Universal Soldier: Regeneration, Dragon Eyes, Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, Alone, Sick, and the MMA fighter documentary The Smashing Machine (which is why he received a “consulting producer” credit on the new film The Smashing Machine). Deadline reports that Hyams’ latest film is a thriller called Double Blind, and he assembled a solid cast for it: LaKeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah), Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), and Georgina Campbell (Barbarian).

Deadline’s sources told them the film follows a scientist developing a cure for dementia who starts “losing time,” watching as his everyday life spirals out of control. What starts as a few lost minutes quickly becomes lost hours and lost days. When he comes out of his latest blackout and sees he has a child he didn’t have before, and a palatial home he doesn’t recognize, it becomes a race against time to puzzle the pieces together, before he loses everything. Character details are being kept under wraps, but we assume Stanfield is playing the scientist.

David Lipper of Latigo Films is producing Double Blind with Tom Butterfield of Culmination Productions and Richard Reid of BuzzFeed.

I’m still mourning the fact that Hyams never got to direct the Maniac Cop remake he was attached to for years, but I’m always glad to see that he has gotten another movie into production, and I look forward to seeing how Double Blind is going to turn out. I haven’t seen Dragon Eyes or the documentary The Smashing Machine yet and I’m not as enthusiastic about Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning as a lot of fans are, but Universal Soldier: Regeneration, Alone, and Sick have made me a big fan of Hyams. You can hear more about Universal Soldier: Regeneration at THIS LINK, and our 8/10 review of Sick can be read HERE.

Are you a fan of John Hyams’ work and does Double Blind sound interesting to you? What do you think of the cast that has been assembled for the film? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

