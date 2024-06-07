The Strangers: Chapter 2 first image drops a potential victim into the woods

Now that The Strangers: Chapter 1 has been given a digital release, the first image from The Strangers: Chapter 2 has arrived online

Lionsgate just gave the horror film The Strangers: Chapter 1 (read our review HERE) a theatrical release three weeks ago, on May 17th, so the movie is probably still showing on the big screen in some theatres – but Lionsgate already went ahead and gave the movie a digital release today, so you can get it on Amazon if you want to watch it in the comfort of your own home. And now that Chapter 1 has gotten its digital release, the first image from The Strangers: Chapter 2 has made its way online and can be seen at the bottom of this article.

Director Renny Harlin shot an entire trilogy of Strangers movies at the same time. We’ve heard that Lionsgate will also be releasing The Strangers: Chapter 2 by the end of the year, with The Strangers: Chapter 3 following soon after.

Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale) has the lead role in this trilogy and is joined in the cast of the films by Froy Gutierrez (Cruel Summer), Rachel Shenton (All Creatures Great and Small), Gabriel Basso (Hillbilly Elegy), and Ema Horvath (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power). The Strangers: Chapter 1 centers on Petsch’s character as she drives cross-country with her longtime boyfriend (Gutierrez) to begin a new life in the Pacific Northwest. When their car breaks down in Venus, Oregon, they’re forced to spend the night in a secluded Airbnb, where they are terrorized from dusk till dawn by three masked strangers. Lionsgate plans from there to expanding the story in new and unexpected ways with its sequels .

The new Strangers trilogy was filmed in Slovakia. Courtney Solomon produced them with Mark Canton, Christopher Milburn, Gary Raskin, Charlie Dombeck, and Alastair Birlingham. Andrei Boncea, Dorothy Canton, and Roy Lee serve as executive producers. Rafaella Biscayn, Frame Film SK, Johanna Harlin, Juan Garcia Peredo, and Alberto Burgueno are co-producing. The first film has earned an R rating for “horror violence, language and brief drug use.”

Harlin has said The Strangers: Chapter 1 “ is close to the original movie in its set-up of a young couple in an isolated environment in a house and a home invasion happening for random reasons. ” Then Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 “ explore what happens to the victims of this kind of violence and who the perpetrators are of this kind of violence. Where are they coming from and why? “

Have you watched The Strangers: Chapter 1 and are you looking forward to The Strangers: Chapter 2? Take a look at the first image, then let us know by leaving a comment below.