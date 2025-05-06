The Studio renewed for season 2 at Apple TV+

TV News

It’s sequel time, baby! Apple TV+ announced today that it has renewed The Studio for a second season. The comedy/drama series stars Seth Rogen as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of a floundering studio who struggles to balance corporate demands with his passion for producing quality films

We’re thrilled to be making a second season of ‘The Studio.’ We’re looking forward to taking the lived experience of making season one and immediately putting it into season two, then repeating that loop for ten more seasons,” said creators and executive producers Rogen and Evan Goldberg. “And, we’re excited to keep all our industry friends and colleagues guessing as to when one of their personal stories will stream on Apple TV+.

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, added, “Seth, Evan, the entire creative team and cast of ‘The Studio’ have knocked it out of the park with this brilliant show, and it has been incredible to watch the conversation grow with each new episode. We can’t wait to see where Matt Remick takes Continental Studios in season two, and hope for his sake that the ‘Kool-Aid’ movie crushes at the box office.

The official description of The Studio reads: “As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films. With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps and breathes movies, it’s the job Matt’s been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him.

Our own Chris Bumbray caught The Studio when it premiered at SXSW. While he found it funny and appreciated the numerous cameos (which include the one and only Martin Scorsese), it does leave you feeling depressed about the state of Hollywood. “Rogen really does seem to be saying that Hollywood, as it once was, is over and that if good movies do get made anymore, it’s a bit of a miracle,” Bumbray wrote. “Given his place in the industry, he would know. God help us, loyal film fans.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

