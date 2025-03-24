A full list of guest stars who will make appearances in Seth Rogen’s The Studio has been released

Apple TV+’s The Studio aims to give audiences a peek behind the Hollywood curtain. Funnily enough, it was reported years ago that Seth Rogen had pitched an idea at HBO that pre-dated Entourage, but would be very similar in navigating the glamour of showbiz and would also intend to show some inside baseball on the film industry in Hollywood. Rogen gets to do it in a different fashion with his new TV series and, just like Entourage, there are cameos aplenty by a large number of people playing a version of themselves.

The Hollywood Reporter has just revealed the extensive list of who will be appearing in The Studio. If you’d rather be surprised by who shows up, you can probably consider these spoilers.

The list of Hollywood faces that will make appearances on the show include Aaron Sorkin, Adam Scott, Anthony Mackie, Antony Starr, Arthur Keng, Bill Watterson, Charli D’Amelio, Charlize Theron, Chris Gann, Courtney Pauroso, Dan Black, Dave Franco, David Krumholtz, Derek Wilson, Devon Bostick, Erin Moriarty, Greta Lee, Ice Cube, Jean Smart, Jen Statsky, Jessica Clements, Jessica St. Clair, Johnny Knoxville, Josh Hutcherson, Kit Hoover, Larry Brown, Lil Rel Howery, Lisa Gilroy, Lucia Aniello, Martin Scorsese, Matt Belloni, Nicholas Stoller, Olivia Wilde, Owen Kline, Parker Finn, Paul Dano, Paul W. Downs, Peter Berg, Quinta Brunson, Ramy Youssef, Rebecca Hall, Rhea Perlman, Ron Howard, Sarah Polley, Steve Buscemi, Sugar Lyn Beard, Ted Sarandos, Thomas Barbusca, Trevor Tordjman, Zac Efron, Zack Snyder, Ziwe and Zoë Kravitz.

Rogen recently told THR why he was interested in making The Studio, “I thought that maybe we could make something that was very personal based on our experiences that was like the real, hopefully definitive, show business satire for this current era.” He said he even met with all the heavy-hitting studio heads and marketing heads, “They were all very excited and nervous to watch it. They seem to like it; we’ve sent it to a few of them and they’ve enjoyed it.”

Our own Chris Bumbray enjoyed it for the most part as he said in his review, “The Studio is funny, especially if you know the business a little bit. Scorsese pokes fun at his massive running times and budgets, while Nicholas Stoller shows up as himself to pitch an animated version of Kool-Aid that, God Forbid, sounds like the kind of tepid fare that would actually get made. […] My only caveat is that The Studio, as funny as it is, is also quite depressing as with it, Rogen really does seem to be saying that Hollywood, as it once was, is over and that if good movies do get made anymore, it’s a bit of a miracle. Given his place in the industry, he would know. God help us, loyal film fans.”





