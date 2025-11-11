The Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer will be released on Wednesday

After becoming one of the highest-grossing movies of 2023 with over $1.3 billion at the box office, it was inevitable that The Super Mario Bros. Movie would get a sequel. It appears that we’ll be getting a glimpse of that sequel very soon, as the official trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will be unveiled during the Nintendo Direct on November 12 at 6:00 a.m. PT.

Join us on Wednesday, Nov 12, at 6am PT for the Nintendo Direct featuring the world premiere of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie official trailer. Please note that no game information will be included in this presentation.



Watch here: https://t.co/KNSvfYk64l pic.twitter.com/PfTUJTyMQ3 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 10, 2025

Be sure to check out JoBlo on Wednesday, as we’ll have the Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer up for you. The sequel will feature the return of Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek.

The sequel is likely to be another big success for Nintendo, and President Shuntaro Furukawa has recently stated that he wants to establish a “ Consistent Release Cadence ” framework, which will enable projects based on Nintendo’s IP to be released more regularly. Nintendo also has a live-action Legend of Zelda movie in the works, which recently started shooting in New Zealand.

The Super Mario Bros Movie received mixed reviews from critics upon release, including our own Chris Bumbray. “ Here’s my problem with the movie – it wasn’t much of a film at all, ” Bumbray wrote in his review. “ For the most part, I felt like I was watching someone play Super Mario, and being a pretty devoted fan of the games, I wanted my turn at the controls. Watching people play Mario Kart or Super Mario Odyssey will never be as much fun as playing it yourself, but – I’ll give the movie this – I wanted to run home, turn on the Switch, and play the heck out of the game for a few hours. It’ll sell a lot of games, and kids will love it, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the novelty wears off for older fans and they all start itching to just go home and play the game themselves. ” You can check out the rest of Bumbray’s review right here. The mixed reviews clearly didn’t hurt the film.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will be released on April 3, 2026.