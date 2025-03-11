Gabriel Luna to play fan-favorite character Freddy Strain opposite Chris Pratt in Season 2 of The Terminal List

Prime Video‘s The Terminal List is adding another star to its upcoming season, with Gabriel Luna (Terminator: Dark Fate, The Last of Us, Transpecos) set to play the fan-favorite character Freddy Strain. Luna joins Chris Pratt, who plays Navy SEAL James Reece, in the adaptation of Jack Carr’s novel. The sophomore season takes inspiration from Carr’s True Believer novel, the second in the James Reece book series.

Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering his life and the lives of those he loves.

As I’d said, Luna will play Freddy Strain for The Terminal List Season 2. According to the character’s description, Strain is a “Former SEAL Team 6 Senior Chief and current officer with CIA’s Ground Branch, Freddy Strain is a man of two worlds – equal parts elite sniper and dedicated family man. His belief that James Reece survived the events of ‘The Terminal List’ S1 will pull the ‘Most Wanted Man on the Planet’ out of hiding and back into the fray. Reece shows Freddy that desperate times can call for operating outside the lines, while Freddy’s commitment to family, country, and cause will help guide Reece on his path to redemption.”

In addition to The Terminal List Season 2, production on The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, starring Taylor Kitsch, is already in post-production. The prequel series has no premiere date, but fans can expect Prime Video to make a big thing of it when the time is right.

When he’s not starring in Prime Video’s espionage thriller written, executive produced, and showrun by David DiGilio, Gabriel Luna is making things happen on screens big and small. He recently completed work on the TV series John Wayne Gacy, which explores the lives of the famous serial killer’s victims while exposing the systemic failures that fueled his murders. Luna plays Detective Rafael Tovar opposite Michael Chernus (Severance) as John Wayne Gacy. You can also catch Luna as Tommy Miller in HBO’s The Last of Us, which debuts its second season on April 13.

What do you think about Gabriel Luna joining Chris Pratt for Season 2 of The Terminal List? Are you a fan of Carr’s novels? Let us know in the comments section below.