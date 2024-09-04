The Thicket Review

PLOT: West Texas. A boy who, after his sister is kidnapped by a violent killer known only as Cut Throat Bill, enlists a fierce bounty hunter named Reginald Jones who becomes the leader of the group of outcasts searching for the stolen girl.

REVIEW: If there’s one thing I’ve always appreciated about Peter Dinklage it’s that he often avoids roles that highlight his dwarfism. He’s such a presence that he can take a role intended for a larger actor and make it totally believable. His desire to not be put into a box is quite commendable and it shines through in his work. He’s always putting his best foot forward, and creating interesting characters, which is why I was immediately interested in his new Western, The Thicket. Add in an eclectic group of side characters and you’ve got the makings of one of the better Westerns of the year.

The narrative behind The Thicket is in line with what you would expect: a woman is kidnapped by a group of bandits and a bounty hunter is tasked with getting her back. It’s so simple yet immediately gives the viewer a desire for a solution. This is a tough world and death feels like it’s around every corner whether it’s bandits or brothel owners. Levon Hawke (son of actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman and brother to Maya Hawke) is the boy, Jack, who is trying to find his sister. He’s fine, but the role itself is a bit intentionally whiney so I had a hard time connecting. I was more intrigued by the sister, Lulu (Esme Creed-Miles) as she has a much more difficult journey. Her interactions with Cutthroat Bill are some of the best moments of the film.

It’s not a surprise to hear that this was a passion project for Dinklage who is great as Reginald Jones, the bounty hunter tasked with getting Jack’s sister back. He’s clearly been bounty hunting for a long time and has a firm grasp on every situation. He feels like a cousin to Christoph Waltz’ Dr. King Schultz from Django. I swear I’ve seen more Westerns than the ones made by Tarantino, but I’ll continue to make comparisons since they’re the most prominent of the last few decades. Juliette Lewis absolutely relishes in being the bad guy, Cutthroat Bill. Her gravelly voice helps hide some of the scenery chewing she’s doing and it’s glorious. There’s an unpredictability to Bill, where any character in her orbit could die at any time. Those types of characters are hard to pull off but I think Lewis brings just the right balance of crazy. This was her best role in years and should hopefully lead to a comeback of sorts.

The Thicket features so many recognizable faces, each one as unexpected as the last. Comedian Andrew Schulz appears as a brothel owner and really leans into the southern twang. Metallica’s own James Hetfield plays a lawman on the hunt for Cutthroat Bill.. Batgirl‘s Leslie Grace has a bit role as a prostitute, but it’s mostly so Jack can play savior. And while the characters range from great to stereotypical, they’re always introduced in such a nonchalant way, that it further grounds the film.

Sometimes Independent Westerns can feel a little cheap in their production design but the world here feels real and lived in. There’s a layer of dirt and grime on every person and building and it adds to the texture of the production design. I also really appreciated that, despite this being a Western, they weren’t afraid to set this in the snow. Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight seemed to open modern Westerns up to the idea and it’s really wonderful. As someone who gets really bored with the constant desert aesthetic, it’s a nice change of pace, visually.

While it may be a bit predictable, I really enjoyed my time with The Thicket. It’s a tad on the slower side so it may turn off modern audiences but the characters bring enough intrigue that it’s still rewarding. There are times when the film plays it a bit safe, which prevents it from reaching that next level. Even still, Dinklage proves once again why he’s so good for these larger-than-life characters. His presence, along with Lewis, helps some of the otherwise dull moments from dampening the experience. I could easily watch more exploits of Reginald Jones and hope to see more of Dinklage’s passion projects see the light of day.

