The Thicket trailer: Peter Dinklage and Juliette Lewis star in Western thriller

The Western thriller The Thicket may be a Tubi Original, but this is one that’s going to be getting some theatrical play before it heads over to the Tubi streaming service. The theatrical release date is September 6th, and with that date right around the corner, a trailer for The Thicket has arrived online. Check it out in the embed above!

Described as “an edge-of-your-seat thriller that reimagines the western genre and immerses the audience into the harsh and unforgiving world of the West,” The Thicket was directed by Elliott Lester – whose previous credits include the drama Love Is the Drug, the Jason Statham crime film Blitz, the David Oyelowo one-man-show Nightingale, the thriller Sleepwalker, and the Arnold Schwarzenegger thriller Aftermath – from a screenplay by Chris Kelley, that was based on a novel by Bubba Ho-Tep author Joe R. Lansdale.

Starring Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) and Juliette Lewis (Natural Born Killers), the film has the following synopsis: When fierce bounty hunter Reginald Jones (Peter Dinklage) is recruited by a desperate man to track down a ruthless killer known only as Cutthroat Bill (Juliette Lewis), he rallies a band of unlikely heroes including a grave-digging ex-slave and a street-smart woman-for-hire.  Together they embark on a perilous quest to track down Cutthroat Bill that leads them into the deadly “no-man’s-land” known as…The Thicket.

A Western thriller that stars Peter Dinklage and Juliette Lewis and is based on a Joe R. Lansdale story is a must-watch for me. I probably won’t be able to see The Thicket on the big screen, but I will definitely be watching it once it’s available on Tubi. This is a project that Dinklage has been attached to since 2014, and back in 2020 it was Noomi Rapace who was set to play Cutthroat Bill. Lewis signed on and production began in 2023.

Esmé Creed-Miles (Hanna), Levon Hawke (Blink Twice), Macon Blair (I Care A Lot), Andrew Schulz (You People), James Hetfield (Metallica), David Midthunder (On Sacred Ground), Arliss Howard (Mank), Leslie Grace (In the Heights), and Gbenga Akinnagbe (The Old Man) are also in the cast.

What did you think of the trailer for The Thicket? Will you be catching this movie during its theatrical run, or when it reaches Tubi? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

