TV News

The Thrashers: James Wan to produce TV series adaptation of Julie Soto thriller novel

By
Posted 2 hours ago
James WanJames Wan

Deadline reports that genre regular James Wan’s production company Atomic Monster has come out the winner in a bidding war over the adaptation rights to Julie Soto’s bestselling young adult psychological thriller novel The Thrashers. Atomic Monster will now start searching for a writer who can take the concept of The Thrashers and turn it into a TV series.

Soto’s novel has the following description: Either you’re in or you’re out. Welcome to the Thrashers, the elite friend group at New Helvetia High. They’re everything everyone wants to be. Jodi Dillon was never meant to be one of them. Julian, Lucy, Paige, and the infamous Zack Thrasher are rich, sophisticated, and love attention. Jodi feels out of place, but Zack’s her childhood best friend, so she’s in. Then Emily Mills, who desperately wanted to be a Thrasher, dies—and the whispers about the Thrashers begin. As Emily’s journal surfaces, detectives close in, and Jodi faces an impossible choice: betray her friends or protect herself. But as eerie messages and strange occurrences escalate, it becomes clear—Emily isn’t done with them yet.

Soto provided the following statement: “The Thrashers is so dear to my heart, and it’s a dream of mine to bring it to television. I am so excited to work with the Atomic Monster team, and to trust them to bring these characters to life.” Published in May, the novel was Soto’s young adult debut. She previously wrote the bestselling romance novels Not Another Love Song, Forget Me Not, and Rose in Chains. You can pick up a copy of The Thrashers at THIS LINK. The book has been described as “a twisty thrill-ride of unforgettable drama and suspense.”

The most recent projects from Atomic Monster in the TV world were the Peacock horror series Teacup and the docuseries True Haunting, which recently premiered on Netflix. I enjoyed both of those shows and was left wanting to see more. There’s no word on the fate of True Haunting yet, but Teacup was cancelled after just one season.

Have you read Julie Soto’s The Thrashers? What do you think of James Wan’s Atomic Monster producing a TV series adaptation of the story? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

The Thrashers

Source: Deadline
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,306 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest James Wan News

See More

Latest Horror News

Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: BadlandsMarvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 3 hours ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?
Director Robert Eggers' werewolf movie Werwulf is now filming, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp, and Willem Dafoe starringDirector Robert Eggers' werewolf movie Werwulf is now filming, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp, and Willem Dafoe starring

Horror Movie News

Robert Eggers’ Werwulf is now filming

Posted 4 hours ago
Director Robert Eggers' werewolf movie Werwulf is now filming, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp, and Willem Dafoe starring
Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. Greenland: Migration
  7. Send Help
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Mortal Kombat 2
  10. The RIP

Breaking News

The TV series update of The 'Burbs adds Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy, and the more to the cast, which has Keke Palmer in the lead

JoBlo Originals

What Happened to The ‘Burbs?

Posted 2 weeks ago
We take a look at one of the biggest cult hits of the 1980’s - Joe Dante’s classic The ‘Burbs, starring Tom Hanks!
Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 3 hours ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?