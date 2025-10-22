The Thrashers: James Wan to produce TV series adaptation of Julie Soto thriller novel

Deadline reports that genre regular James Wan’s production company Atomic Monster has come out the winner in a bidding war over the adaptation rights to Julie Soto’s bestselling young adult psychological thriller novel The Thrashers . Atomic Monster will now start searching for a writer who can take the concept of The Thrashers and turn it into a TV series.

Soto’s novel has the following description: Either you’re in or you’re out. Welcome to the Thrashers, the elite friend group at New Helvetia High. They’re everything everyone wants to be. Jodi Dillon was never meant to be one of them. Julian, Lucy, Paige, and the infamous Zack Thrasher are rich, sophisticated, and love attention. Jodi feels out of place, but Zack’s her childhood best friend, so she’s in. Then Emily Mills, who desperately wanted to be a Thrasher, dies—and the whispers about the Thrashers begin. As Emily’s journal surfaces, detectives close in, and Jodi faces an impossible choice: betray her friends or protect herself. But as eerie messages and strange occurrences escalate, it becomes clear—Emily isn’t done with them yet.

Soto provided the following statement: “ The Thrashers is so dear to my heart, and it’s a dream of mine to bring it to television. I am so excited to work with the Atomic Monster team, and to trust them to bring these characters to life. ” Published in May, the novel was Soto’s young adult debut. She previously wrote the bestselling romance novels Not Another Love Song, Forget Me Not, and Rose in Chains. You can pick up a copy of The Thrashers at THIS LINK. The book has been described as “a twisty thrill-ride of unforgettable drama and suspense.”

The most recent projects from Atomic Monster in the TV world were the Peacock horror series Teacup and the docuseries True Haunting, which recently premiered on Netflix. I enjoyed both of those shows and was left wanting to see more. There’s no word on the fate of True Haunting yet, but Teacup was cancelled after just one season.

