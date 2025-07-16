The Walking Dead: Dead City gets picked up for a third season with a new showrunner taking over

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 just ended its run after it premiered this past May following a huge splash made by the first season, as it became the biggest cable drama debut of the year, drawing in 683,000 viewers as it aired on AMC, with viewers of the simulcasts on BBC America and IFC, plus replays, boosting the number of viewers to 1.12 million. Now that season 2 is in the bag, Deadline reports that Dead City now has a third season greenlit by AMC and production is set to kick off this fall.

Eli Jorné will not return as the showrunner this time around and Sean Hoffman is signed on to take the reins. Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said in a statement, “We’re thankful to Eli Jorné for two seasons of Dead City that took the story of these iconic characters in exciting new directions and broadened this thriving universe by introducing a new corner of the walker apocalypse. As we continue to create new stories for a passionate TWD fanbase, we’re delighted to have a seasoned Walking Dead veteran like Seth Hoffman at the helm of a new season, alongside the remarkable Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, that will bring new adversaries and alliances and push the boundaries of Maggie and Negan’s conflicted relationship.”

Hoffman also stated, “I’m excited to have the chance to dive back into The Walking Dead Universe and work to deliver another dynamic season’s worth of stories to this epic franchise. It’s a true honor to chart out the next chapter for Maggie and Negan’s iconic adventures in Dead City. Lauren, Jeffrey and Scott are incredible creative partners and I’m thrilled to collaborate with them to bring this story to life.”

This show sees Maggie and Negan traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.

Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have been playing Maggie and Negan since season 2 and 6 (respectively) of The Walking Dead. They were joined in the cast in season 2 by Mahina Napoleon (NCIS: Hawai’i), Zeljko Ivanek (Madam Secretary), Gaius Charles (Fright Night Lights), Jonathan Higginbotham (Shining Vale), Trey Santiago-Hudson (You Hurt My Feelings), and Charlie Solis (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit).