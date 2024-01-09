They Turned Us Into Killers clip: Scout Taylor-Compton revenge thriller is now on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital

A year and a half ago, we shared the exclusive first look at the trailer for writer/director Thomas Walton’s revenge horror thriller They Turned Us Into Killers (which is what can be seen in the embed above), and now the film has finally been released on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital! Copies of the physical media releases can be purchased at THIS LINK, while the digital version is available to buy or rent HERE. To help you decide whether or not this is a movie you’ll want to watch, Coming Soon has shared a clip from it, and you can take a look at that one at the bottom of this article.

The story of They Turned Us Into Killers begins when a girl named Karma is drugged and assaulted by her boyfriend, BJ, which leads to her tragically committing suicide. Prior to this devastating event, she writes a letter to her best friend, Star, detailing the horrific events that unfolded that fateful night. Determined to seek revenge against those responsible, Star then hunts down BJ and his brothers, and begins to torture them one by one, while reading to them Karma’s suicide letter, before taking each of their lives.

The film stars genre icons Scout Taylor-Compton (Rob Zombie’s Halloween), Michael Berryman (The Hills Have Eyes), and Kane Hodder (Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood – and three more Friday the 13th sequels after that), as well as Brian Anthony Wilson (Right Before Your Eyes) Lauren Francesca (Final Kill), Bryce Draper (Minutes to Midnight), Brandon Irons (The Girl Next Door), Maritza Brikisak (Night of the Zomghouls), Xander Goldman (Walpurgis Night), and Taryn Manning (Orange Is the New Black).

They Turned Us Into Killers is coming to us from Safier Entertainment, PhilaDreams Films, and Lux Angeles Studios. Walton produced the film with Jared Safier.

Taylor-Compton is prominently featured in the clip, so it’s worth mentioning that, in addition to Rob Zombie’s Halloween and Halloween II, her genre credits also include Wicked Little Things, the April Fool’s Day remake, Life Blood, 247°F, Flight 7500, Ghost House, Feral, Cynthia, The Lurker, Star Light, Getaway, Penance Lane, An Intrusion, The Long Night, and Edge of Insanity, among others.

What did you think of the They Turned Us Into Killers clip? Will you be checking out this movie now that it’s available on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

