Interview: Danielle Harris Talks Project Dorothy + A Jamie Lloyd Legacy Sequel

JoBlo talks to Danielle Harris about her new film as well as her planned trilogy of films with Halloween co-star Scout Taylor Compton.

By

Danielle Harris is an absolute legend in the horror space, having been a part of the genre for nearly 40 years. She always stuck out as a child actor in films such as Halloween 4 and The Last Boy Scout. But she continued that success into her adulthood with films like Hatchet and the Rob Zombie Halloween films. I was lucky enough to talk with Danielle about her latest horror film, Project Dorothy. She plays a rogue AI, so she’s just a voice here, but that’s also something she has plenty of experience with (she was Debbie on The Wild Thornberrys). While she’s a small part of the film, I was also able interview her about her podcast with Scout Taylor Compton and their planned trilogy of films. This was a great conversation; she gave some nice insight into the difficulties of acting in something you’re also directing. It’s an honesty I don’t think happens a ton in this kind of setting, so I really appreciated it.

Project Dorothy plot synopsis: James and Blake, small-time criminals, flee the police and take refuge in an abandoned scientific facility. Their attempt to restore power activates an AI, DOROTHY (voiced by Harris), responsible for the former occupants’ demise. They realize their predicament is worse than evading the law; they must use their streetwise instincts to thwart DOROTHY’s escape into the world.

PROJECT DOROTHY DEBUTS ON CABLE AND DIGITAL VOD ON JANUARY 16TH, 2024.

Project Dorothy
