Stream: horror film from the Terrifier team gets August theatrical release

Terrifier cast member Michael Leavy has directed a new horror film called Stream – and not only has he brought Terrifier and Terrifier 2 director Damien Leone on board to handle the special effects, but he also packed the cast with genre icons. Here’s a sample of the Stream cast list: Tony Todd (the original Candyman himself), Jeffrey Combs (Re-Animator), Danielle Harris (Halloween 4), Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp), Dee Wallace (The Howling), Mark Holton (Leprechaun), Daniel Roebuck (Final Destination), Dave Sheridan (The Devil’s Rejects), Terry Alexander (Day of the Dead), David Howard Thornton (Terrifier), Tim Reid (Stephen King’s It), Charles Edwin Powell (Exorcist III), Bob Adrian (The Conjuring 2), Sydney Malakeh (Cheer Camp Killer), Wesley Holloway (Terrifier 2), and Linden Porco (Leprechaun Returns). We’ll get to see them share the screen when Iconic Events Releasing gives the film a theatrical release in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico on August 21st.

Leavy directed the film from a screenplay he wrote with Jason Leavy, Steven Della Salla, and Robert Privitera. Here’s the synopsis: When Roy and Elaine Keenan realize their family is drifting apart, they decide that something needs to be done. Roy forces his work to take a back seat and they seize the opportunity to recreate a vacation from their past. A peaceful stay in a quaint hotel is just what they need, however that is not what is in store for them. With four deranged murderers patrolling the seemingly mundane halls, the odds are definitely not in the Keenan family’s favor. Roy must fight for his life and those of his family as their simple weekend getaway truly turns into a vacation to die for.

According to IMDb page for Stream, the Keenan family consists of characters played by Charles Edwin Powell, Danielle Harris, Sydney Malakeh, and Wesley Holloway.

Michael Leavy had this to say (to Deadline) about the theatrical release plans: “ We are beyond thrilled to partner with Iconic Events Releasing again, but this time to bring an all new and modern horror film to the big screen! Stream is set to hit theaters across the country on August 21st. We built a very good relationship with Iconic through Terrifier 2 and now with the upcoming Terrifier 3, so we are honored to keep this train rolling and continue to deliver fun and exciting horror movies to our incredible fanbase and beyond. “

Steven Della Salla added: “ Everyone involved in this film would like to take this opportunity to thank our fans. Their support is the reason that Stream exists, from inspiring us and spreading the word about our work to literally funding a large portion of the film through Indiegogo. Our connection to them makes us that much more excited about this film and the future of the franchise. The value of the fanbase is not lost on Iconic either and that is why we chose to partner with them. Audiences everywhere have been craving original content and we are honored that Iconic is allowing us to bring them just that, an original concept with original characters in a theater, where it is meant to be seen. “

And Iconic’s Steven Menkin provided the following statement: “ Stream is the latest exciting and unexpected horror film from the most maniacal minds in horror today. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with this innovative and creative team and provide fans the opportunity to come together to see it on the big screen. “

A trailer for Stream was released last October and can be viewed at THIS LINK. Two months after sending this film to theatres, Iconic Events Releasing will also be giving Terrifier 3 a theatrical release. The date for that one is October 25th.

Does Stream sound interesting to you, and will you be checking it out during its theatrical run? Let us know by leaving a comment below.