Stream: horror film from the Terrifier team gets a new poster ahead of August release

The horror film Stream, from the team behind the Terrifier films, reaches theatres in August, and a new poster has just been unveiled

Terrifier cast member Michael Leavy has directed a new horror film called Stream – and not only has he brought Terrifier and Terrifier 2 director Damien Leone on board to handle the special effects, but he also packed the cast with genre icons. Here’s a sample of the Stream cast list: Tony Todd (the original Candyman himself), Jeffrey Combs (Re-Animator), Danielle Harris (Halloween 4), Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp), Dee Wallace (The Howling), Mark Holton (Leprechaun), Daniel Roebuck (Final Destination), Dave Sheridan (The Devil’s Rejects), Terry Alexander (Day of the Dead), David Howard Thornton (Terrifier), Tim Reid (Stephen King’s It), Charles Edwin Powell (Exorcist III), Bob Adrian (The Conjuring 2), Sydney Malakeh (Cheer Camp Killer), Wesley Holloway (Terrifier 2), Jadon Cal (Megaboa), and Linden Porco (Leprechaun Returns). Iconic Events Releasing will be giving the film a theatrical release in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico on August 21st – and with that date swiftly approaching, a new poster for the film has made its way online and can be seen at the bottom of this article, with thanks to the folks at Coming Soon.

Leavy directed the film from a screenplay he wrote with Jason Leavy, Steven Della Salla, and Robert Privitera. Here’s the synopsis: When Roy and Elaine Keenan realize their family is drifting apart, they decide that something needs to be done. Roy forces his work to take a back seat and they seize the opportunity to recreate a vacation from their past. A peaceful stay in a quaint hotel is just what they need, however that is not what is in store for them. With four deranged murderers patrolling the seemingly mundane halls, the odds are definitely not in the Keenan family’s favor. Roy must fight for his life and those of his family as their simple weekend getaway truly turns into a vacation to die for.

According to IMDb page for Stream, the Keenan family consists of characters played by Charles Edwin Powell, Danielle Harris, Sydney Malakeh, and Wesley Holloway.

A trailer for Stream was released last October and can be viewed at THIS LINK. Two months after sending this film to theatres, Iconic Events Releasing will also be giving Terrifier 3 a theatrical release. The date for that one is October 25th.

Will you be watching Stream during its theatrical run? Check out the new poster, then let us know by leaving a comment below.