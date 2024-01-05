Thinner: Scream Factory Blu-ray of Stephen King adaptation includes new Joe Mantegna commentary

Tom Holland’s Stephen King adaptation Thinner is getting a Blu-ray release from Scream Factory with a new Joe Mantegna commentary

By

Actor Joe Mantegna has previously recorded a commentary for the 1996 Stephen King adaptation Thinner with the film’s director Tom Holland (whose other credits include Fright Night and Child’s Play)… but that didn’t stop him from sitting down to record a new commentary for Scream Factory’s upcoming Blu-ray release of Thinner! This time, Mantegna was joined by producer Mitchell Galin – and we’ll get to hear what they had to say about Thinner when the Blu-ray is released on January 23rd. Copies are available for pre-order through the Scream Factory website and on Amazon.

Scripted by Tom Holland and Michael McDowell, Thinner is based on a novel King wrote under his Richard Bachman pen name and tells a story of supernatural terror as one man faces a countdown to the ultimate excruciating payback. A 109-year-old Romani man, hell-bent on revenge for the death of his daughter, exacts a shocking curse that compels its victim to gorge himself in an effort to avoid shrinking away to nothingness. With time running out from this bizarre and relentless torture, the accursed man must find a way to reverse his predicament, though death is quickly becoming his only option.

The film stars Robert John Burke, Lucinda Jenney, Michael Constantine, Kari Wuhrer, Bethany Joy Lenz, Daniel von Bargen, and, of course, Joe Mantegna.

The special features on the new Scream Factory Blu-ray release include: – NEW Audio Commentary with Producer Mitchell Galin and Actor Joe Mantegna – NEW Audio Commentary with Film Critic/ Historian Lee Gambin and Novelist Aaron Dries – NEW “Weight Of The World” – Interview with Director Tom Holland – NEW “Thick And Thin” – Interview with Actor Lucinda Jenney – NEW “The Incredible Shrinking Man” with Special Make-Up Effects Artist Vincent Guastini – Audio Commentary with Tom Holland and Joe Mantegna – Vintage Featurette: “The Magic of Special Effects Make-Up” – Theatrical Trailer – TV Spot – Still Gallery

Are you a fan of Thinner and will you be picking up a copy of the new Scream Factory Blu-ray release? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

I haven’t seen Thinner since the ’90s, so this Blu-ray release gives me a good reason to check it out again.

Tom Holland's Stephen King adaptation Thinner is getting a Blu-ray release from Scream Factory with a new Joe Mantegna commentary
Thinner: Scream Factory Blu-ray of Stephen King adaptation includes new Joe Mantegna commentary
