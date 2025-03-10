Thunderbolts* “Absolute Cinema” promo hypes the A24 pedigree of the cast and crew

The upcoming Marvel Studios film Thunderbolts * is going to feature multiple actors from various previous Marvel films and TV shows reprising their roles. It’s got Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as US Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster… but a recently unveiled promo focuses not on the Marvel projects we’d recognize the characters from, but on the creative pedigree of the cast and crew. Midsommar, A Different Man, You Hurt My Feelings, Beef, The Green Knight, Hereditary, Minari, and Everything Everywhere All At Once all get a shout-out in the Absolute Cinema promo, which you can check out in the embed above.

You might notice that all of the projects referenced in that promo were from A24. This goes along with a comment that Pugh recently made to Empire, where she described the film as “ this quite badass indie, A24-feeling assassin movie with Marvel superheroes. “

Jake Schreier (Paper Towns) has directed Thunderbolts* from a screenplay that has been worked on by Eric Pearson (Black Widow) and Lee Sung Jin (Beef). Schreier directed many of the episodes of Beef, and admitted to Empire that Thunderbolts* does have “ a certain amount of that Beef tone in it, that does feel different. There’s an emotional darkness that we brought to this that is resonant, but doesn’t come at the expense of comedy. “

As we’ve noted before, we know little about Thunderbolts* beyond the fact that it will feature the titular team locking horns with the Superman-like character Sentry, played by Lewis Pullman. You won’t get much further information from the Absolute Cinema promo, but the most recent trailer showed “the rag-tag team forming an unlikely alliance of skilled individuals, each with something to prove. They refuse to let their pasts define them, so they take the opportunity to save the day seriously and crack a few skulls along the way.” That trailer also gave a hint of the powers Pullman’s Sentry will be displaying. His unpredictable actions could destroy city blocks, alongside any hope of the Thunderbolts saving the day. You can watch that trailer at the bottom of this article.

Are you looking forward to Thunderbolts*? What do you think of the Absolute Cinema promo and its A24 shout-outs?