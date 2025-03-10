Thunderbolts* “Absolute Cinema” promo hypes the A24 pedigree of the cast and crew

The latest promo for Marvel’s Thunderbolts* focuses on the cast and crew’s connections to A24 projects like Midsommar, Beef, and more

By

The upcoming Marvel Studios film Thunderbolts* is going to feature multiple actors from various previous Marvel films and TV shows reprising their roles. It’s got Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as US Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster… but a recently unveiled promo focuses not on the Marvel projects we’d recognize the characters from, but on the creative pedigree of the cast and crew. Midsommar, A Different Man, You Hurt My Feelings, Beef, The Green Knight, Hereditary, Minari, and Everything Everywhere All At Once all get a shout-out in the Absolute Cinema promo, which you can check out in the embed above.

You might notice that all of the projects referenced in that promo were from A24. This goes along with a comment that Pugh recently made to Empire, where she described the film as “this quite badass indie, A24-feeling assassin movie with Marvel superheroes.

Jake Schreier (Paper Towns) has directed Thunderbolts* from a screenplay that has been worked on by Eric Pearson (Black Widow) and Lee Sung Jin (Beef). Schreier directed many of the episodes of Beef, and admitted to Empire that Thunderbolts* does have “a certain amount of that Beef tone in it, that does feel different. There’s an emotional darkness that we brought to this that is resonant, but doesn’t come at the expense of comedy.

As we’ve noted before, we know little about Thunderbolts* beyond the fact that it will feature the titular team locking horns with the Superman-like character Sentry, played by Lewis Pullman. You won’t get much further information from the Absolute Cinema promo, but the most recent trailer showed “the rag-tag team forming an unlikely alliance of skilled individuals, each with something to prove. They refuse to let their pasts define them, so they take the opportunity to save the day seriously and crack a few skulls along the way.” That trailer also gave a hint of the powers Pullman’s Sentry will be displaying. His unpredictable actions could destroy city blocks, alongside any hope of the Thunderbolts saving the day. You can watch that trailer at the bottom of this article.

Are you looking forward to Thunderbolts*? What do you think of the Absolute Cinema promo and its A24 shout-outs? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,
icon More Movie News
Edgar Wright has described his version of the Stephen King (Richard Bachman) story The Running Man as the deadliest game of hide and seek
Edgar Wright’s The Running Man will show us the deadliest game of hide and seek
Neon has unveiled a teaser poster for The Life of Chuck, the latest Stephen King adaptation from Mike Flanagan
The Life of Chuck: Mike Flanagan’s new Stephen King movie unveils a teaser poster
James Cameron has revealed that Avatar: Fire and Ash will have a running time even longer than the second film's 3 hours and 12 minutes
Avatar: Fire and Ash will be longer than Avatar: The Way of Water
The latest promo for Marvel's Thunderbolts* focuses on the cast and crew's connections to A24 projects like Midsommar, Beef, and more
Thunderbolts* “Absolute Cinema” promo hypes the A24 pedigree of the cast and crew
View All

About the Author

16966 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Thunderbolts News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles