Thunderbolts – What Did You Think?

Who’s ready to make some good trouble? Shortly after releasing Captain America: Brave New World, Marvel Studios is returning to theaters with Thunderbolts*, featuring a group of unlikely heroes getting their hands dirty to keep the world spinning. The film launched with an $11 million take during Thursday previews, marking a decent start at the box office. Thunderbolts* debut came in under Captain America: Brave New World, which had a Thursday night earning of $12 million. However, it did earn more than titles like Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, which took in $8.8 million, and Eternals, which brought in $9.5 million.

According to early reactions and reviews, Thunderbolts* has an MCU Phase One vibe, bringing the ever-expanding franchise back to simpler times when the MCU focused more on character than spectacle and big-budget sorcery. Thunderbolts* is projected to draw between $70-$75 million domestically and another $90-$100 million internationally. The newest superhero film is getting positive feedback, with a critics’ aggregate rating of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 95% audience score.

Our editor-in-chief, Chris Bumbray, enjoyed Thunderbolts*, saying it’s a “significant step-up” from Captain America: Brave New World. However, he cautioned that it’s not the “game-changer” that some of the early reactions suggested. “With Marvel movies, the first wave of reviews almost always fall prey to too much hype,” Bumbray wrote. “Even still, I had a better time with Thunderbolts than any other Marvel movie (outside of Deadpool & Wolverine), in recent memory (I’d wager Guardians 3 was the last great one). Granted, the bar hasn’t been too high recently, but this is very decent and hopefully moves the franchise back in the right direction, where we actually can start investing in new characters and having favourites again.” You can read Chris’ complete review HERE.

Thunderbolts* is playing in theaters now, with Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) forced to unite on a dangerous mission. Lewis Pullman plays Bob, a superpowered individual also known as The Sentry. Julia Louis-Dreyfus also returns as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who seems to be pulling the strings behind the scenes.

While you know what Chris and the people contributing to Rotten Tomatoes think about Thunderbolts*, we want your opinion of the movie. Is it a return to form for Marvel? Does the film excite you about The Fantastic Four: First Steps and the rest of the MCU roadmap? Who was your favorite character in Thunderbolts*? Let us know in the comments section below. Additionally, if you want to post spoilers, be cool and give folks a heads-up before you drop any knowledge bombs. Thanks!