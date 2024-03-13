TikTok bill approved by House; is a nationwide ban imminent?

A ban on TikTok in the United States may be on its way, as the House approved a bill that will now move onto the Senate.

TikTok is on the clock, as the U.S. House of Representatives has approved a bill that could lead to a nationwide ban of the social media trend creator, prompting backlash from its American users and those who opposed the decision. This will come about if ByteDance – the company which owns TikTok – doesn’t sell the app, which the U.S. government believes is susceptible to Chinese influence.

The primary belief within the U.S. government is that China could access user data and also further use the app to spread misinformation. Notably, TikTok is largely used by and targeted towards teens. The bipartisan bill was approved by a vast majority, with the final vote being 352-65. It will next move to the Senate floor, while President Joe Biden has already said he will approve the ban should it reach his desk.

As Republic representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers put it, “We have given TikTok a clear choice: Separate from your parent company ByteDance, which is beholden to the CCP (the Chinese Communist Party), and remain operational in the United States, or side with the CCP and face the consequences. The choice is TikTok’s.” Fellow Republican Mike Gallagher, said, “What we’re after is, it’s not a ban, it’s a forced separation…The TikTok user experience can continue and improve so long as ByteDance doesn’t own the company.”

This potential ban on TikTok has been generating controversy for some time, but now that it could actually be passed into law, there is an uproar within its community of devotees, which is reported to exceed 1 billion active users. Where oh where will they find out about the latest trends? How will they build their internet clout? What will become of all of those social media influencers…and Martin Scorsese?!

One democrat who opposed the bill, representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, tweeted, “Congress needs to focus on regulating social media companies’ unchecked habit of collecting user data without their consent.” Some of the criticism has also been targeted directly at the U.S. government, who has placed their prioritization on the TikTok ban over items such as gun control and socioeconomic issues. Some have further argued that such a ban could violate First Amendment rights.

