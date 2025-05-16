Tilda Swinton is set to star in the psychological whodunnit Death in Her Hands

Tilda Swinton can recently be seen in Pedro Almodovar’s The Room Next Door with Julianne Moore. Our Alex Maidy found the film to be only adequate with his review stating, “The Room Next Door is as intriguing as all of Pedro Almodovar‘s films, but the move from Spanish to English betrays some of the gaps in the legendary filmmaker’s writing talents. Moore and Swinton are good, with the latter continuing to show her talents as a performer through physical presence, even more so than through speaking. This is not a film for everyone, but it shows that dying does not always have to be dark and that filmmakers like Almodovar can even find positivity and hope in sadness.”

Swinton implied that she’s ready for a break in her career, but that break won’t be coming too soon since The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that she’s been signed to star in a new thriller titled Death in Her Hands. The film is an adaptation of Ottessa Moshfegh’s cult novel. It will be written and directed by David Lowery for the company See-Saw Films with a group of producers that will include Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Jeanie Igoe. Additionally, Simon Gillis and Ann Phillips are on board as executive producers on the project.

Per THR the story is “an anarchic whodunnit, an otherworldly psychological thriller and a striking portrait of a woman striving to take control of her own story.” Swinton is set to portray Vesta Gul, “a recently widowed woman who comes across a chilling handwritten note while walking in the woods near her home. It reads: ‘Her name was Magda. Nobody will ever know who killed her. It wasn’t me. Here is her dead body.’ Unable to find a body or blood, Vesta becomes obsessed with finding the truth about Magda’s fate.”