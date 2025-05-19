Tom Cruise says he’ll never stop making movies and will go into his 100s

While there has been debate about whether or not the “movie star” is still an existing concept, Tom Cruise is a name that can still be plastered on posters and marquees and it can almost guarantee quality. While he’s been tied to Mission: Impossible for years, the star also will be starring in an upcoming Alejandro Iñárritu film, plans to reunite with Doug Liman in the supernatural thriller Deeper, also plans to reunite with Christopher McQuarrie on a “gnarly” R-rated film, and of course, the planned first film to be shot in space.

At 62, Cruise previously stated that Harrison Ford’s continued career inspires him to keep going into his 80s. Cruise amended his statement as he spoke with The Hollywood Reporter. In an interview with THR on the red carpet for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Cruise corrected himself,





I actually said I’m going to make movies into my 80s; actually, I’m going to make them into my 100s. I will never stop. I will never stop doing action, I will never stop doing drama, comedy films — I’m excited.”

With The Final Reckoning celebrating Ethan Hunt’s journey throughout the franchise, Cruise found hardship in trying to pick the most rewarding aspect of making the series because “there’s been so many levels of reward with the filmmakers that I’ve collaborated with, the crews, the people, the cultures that we’ve worked in. Everything that I’ve learned and continue to learn about storytelling, about life, about leadership, about character and every aspect of filmmaking. It’s been exceptional, it really is exceptional. I feel very fortunate to be able to make the films that I make and I love it, I just making movies.”