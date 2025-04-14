House of the Dragon’s Emma D’Arcy joins the cast of the untitled Tom Cruise/Alejandro Iñárritu film

Early last year, it was announced that Tom Cruise will be starring in the new film from director Alejandro Iñárritu for Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment, with this being Iñárritu’s first English language movie since The Revenant, which hit theatres back in 2015. Cruise’s co-stars on the project were then announced to be John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), Jesse Plemons (Civil War), Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me), Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall), and Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me by Your Name), with Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal). This will be Cruise’s first time working with all of these actors except for Plemons. Cruise and Plemons were both in the 2017 film American Made.

According to Deadline, House of the Dragon‘s Emma D’Arcy has now been added to the cast of the film. The news was confirmed by an exclusive statement D’Arcy had given to Deadline that read, “I’m delighted to be working with such extraordinary and exacting artists as Alejandro and Tom. They are the masters of their craft, and witnessing them in combination has been a privilege.” Earlier this year, Cruise had remarked that he was having “the time of my life” working with Iñárritu and “this cast.”

Iñárritu co-wrote the script last year with Sabina Berman as well as his Birdman co-writers Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolás Giacobone. While plot details were not shared when Cruise’s involvement was first announced, Deadline had shared some apparent details on the film. The story is said to center on the most powerful man in the world, who embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything.

Cruise is producing this currently untitled project alongside Iñárritu. Iñárritu has a history of delivering Academy Award nominations for the actors in his movies. Sean Penn and Naomi Watts both received Oscar nominations for 21 Grams; Adriana Barraza and Rinko Kikuchi were nominated for Babel; Michael Keaton, Edward Norton, and Emma Stone each received nominations for Birdman; and Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hardy were both nominated for The Revenant, with DiCaprio taking home the gold. Cruise has been looking to return to more serious, dramatic fare with an award-winning director, and teaming up with Iñárritu definitely fits the bill.