Tom Cruise receives an honorary Oscar at The Academy’s 16th Annual Governors Awards

You can now call him Academy Award-winner Tom Cruise.

Cruise is taking a break from his gigantic-budget blockbuster films after his latest death-defying showcase in Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning and will be seen going back to a more grounded project with Alejandro Iñárritu’s upcoming film, which will have Cruise sinking his teeth into his acting prowess more than his physical abilities. Iñárritu stated that his star will surprise the world when he raved about their working relationship, saying, “It was the most amazing, unexpected, sweet, gentle relation that I have had on a set. His manners, his understanding, his passion, and his integrity, and the way he prepares. He loves the process. Filmmaking has been his life for 40 years. I have never seen somebody so devoted. I was happy to share with him that passion. And at the same time, we built an incredible relation of mutual trust. He will surprise the world. People will see a new kind of thing.”

It remains to be seen what kind of attention Cruise will receive for that film, but you don’t have to refer to him as an “Academy Award-nominee” anymore, as The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the Top Gun star has been given an honorary Oscar at the 16th Governors Awards in recognition of his body of work. He would be one of four artists to receive an award, which also included Production designer Wynn Thomas, actress/producer/choreographer Debbie Allen and actress/singer/songwriter Dolly Parton.

When Cruise accepted the award, he stated in his speech, “Making films is not what I do, it is who I am.” He went on to thank “the studios, the agencies, the artists and the storytellers,” along with stunt teams, theater owners and, above all, audiences. Cruise said, “Without you, none of this has meaning for me.” He would ask the creatives in the room with whom he’s worked with, including Steven Spielberg (Minority Report), Jerry Bruckheimer (the Top Gun movies), Christopher McQuarrie (the Mission: Impossible franchise) and CAA agent Kevin Huvane, to stand up as he gave them their own recognition, “I want you to know, please know, that I carry you with me — each of you — and you are a part of every frame of every film that I have ever made or ever will make. And I want you to know that I will always do everything I can for this art form — to support and champion new voices and to protect what makes cinema powerful, hopefully without too many more broken bones.”