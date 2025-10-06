Movie News

Iñárritu says his Tom Cruise movie will “surprise the world”

By
Posted 3 minutes ago
Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Tom CruiseAlejandro G. Iñárritu, Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise can do pretty much anything. And while we’re still dazzled by his stunts, at some point he’s got to hit his peak, right? Well, apparently he hasn’t yet and there are no plans for it, with one of Cruise’s upcoming collaborators, Alejandro Gonzalez Innaritu, saying there’s no way to predict what is in store for their movie.

The pairing of Cruise and Innaritu is a dream one to be sure, and the director knows just how good not only he has it but how blown away fans are going to be. “It was the most amazing, unexpected, sweet, gentle relation that I have had on a set. His manners, his understanding, his passion, and his integrity, and the way he prepares. He loves the process. Filmmaking has been his life for 40 years. I have never seen somebody so devoted. I was happy to share with him that passion. And at the same time, we built an incredible relation of mutual trust. He will surprise the world. People will see a new kind of thing.” Innaritu went on to praise the rest of the cast, adding, “It was blessed, and not only him, but all the cast: Riz Ahmed, Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, and Jesse Plemons. We had a blast. It was challenging, but it was wild comedy. And we laugh a lot. We have a wild time.”

There has been no title released yet for the Cruise and Innaritu pairing but is expected to hit screens (courtesy of 35mm VistaVision) later next year.

Innaritu is one of just a handful of international filmmakers to win the Best Director Oscar more than once, taking it home for Birdman and The Revenant. You may notice, too, that those were consecutive wins, something Innaritu achieved for only the third time in AMPAS’ history, joining legends John Ford and Joseph L. Mankiewicz. Cruise has been a little less successful on the Oscars front, unfortunately, having a 25+-year dry spell as far as acting nominations go. He did, however, nab a Best Picture nod for Top Gun: Maverick and was even given an Academy Honorary Award earlier this year.

What are you expecting of the pairing between Tom Cruise and Alejandro Gonzalez Innaritu?

Source: IndieWire
Tags: ,

About the Author

Mathew Plale
News Editor
3,116 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 12 Angry Men, 2001: A Space Odyssey, All the President’s Men, read more Almost Famous, Annie Hall, Bicycle Thieves, Carnal Knowledge, Cinema Paradiso, Dick Tracy, Double Indemnity, Halloween, Harold and Maude, In Bruges The Killing, Magnolia, Minnie and Moskowtiz, Modern Times, Paris, Texas, Rosemary’s Baby, Taxi Driver

Likes: Film history, movie marathons, top 5 lists, black coffee, the Muppets, read more ‘90s alternative, New Hollywood, Groucho, Zevon, that picture of Dalí walking an anteater

Latest Tom Cruise News

See More
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Conan

Movie News

The Best Sword and Sorcery Movies

Posted 6 days ago
We take a look at some of the best sword and sorcery movies, from hits like Conan the Barbarian to recent films like The Green Knight.

Latest Movie News

The TV series update of The 'Burbs adds Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy, and the more to the cast, which has Keke Palmer in the leadThe TV series update of The 'Burbs adds Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy, and the more to the cast, which has Keke Palmer in the lead

JoBlo Originals

What Happened to The ‘Burbs?

Posted 5 minutes ago
We take a look at one of the biggest cult hits of the 1980’s - Joe Dante’s classic The ‘Burbs, starring Tom Hanks!

JoBlo Originals

What’s the Best James Bond Movie?

Posted 24 hours ago
It's officially James Bond Day, but we want to know which 007 adventure is your favorite. Take the poll and let us know!
Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

The Best Cynthia Rothrock Movies

Posted 2 weeks ago
Cynthia Rothrock is one of the best movie martial artists of all time. We pay tribute to "Lady Dragon" by counting down her best movies.