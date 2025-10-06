Iñárritu says his Tom Cruise movie will “surprise the world”

Tom Cruise can do pretty much anything. And while we’re still dazzled by his stunts, at some point he’s got to hit his peak, right? Well, apparently he hasn’t yet and there are no plans for it, with one of Cruise’s upcoming collaborators, Alejandro Gonzalez Innaritu, saying there’s no way to predict what is in store for their movie.

The pairing of Cruise and Innaritu is a dream one to be sure, and the director knows just how good not only he has it but how blown away fans are going to be. “It was the most amazing, unexpected, sweet, gentle relation that I have had on a set. His manners, his understanding, his passion, and his integrity, and the way he prepares. He loves the process. Filmmaking has been his life for 40 years. I have never seen somebody so devoted. I was happy to share with him that passion. And at the same time, we built an incredible relation of mutual trust. He will surprise the world. People will see a new kind of thing.” Innaritu went on to praise the rest of the cast, adding, “It was blessed, and not only him, but all the cast: Riz Ahmed, Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, and Jesse Plemons. We had a blast. It was challenging, but it was wild comedy. And we laugh a lot. We have a wild time.”

There has been no title released yet for the Cruise and Innaritu pairing but is expected to hit screens (courtesy of 35mm VistaVision) later next year.

Innaritu is one of just a handful of international filmmakers to win the Best Director Oscar more than once, taking it home for Birdman and The Revenant. You may notice, too, that those were consecutive wins, something Innaritu achieved for only the third time in AMPAS’ history, joining legends John Ford and Joseph L. Mankiewicz. Cruise has been a little less successful on the Oscars front, unfortunately, having a 25+-year dry spell as far as acting nominations go. He did, however, nab a Best Picture nod for Top Gun: Maverick and was even given an Academy Honorary Award earlier this year.

