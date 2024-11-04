Tom Holland and Austin Butler team up as the Whittington brothers for American Speed

Amazon MGM won the bidding war for the drama, which is based on a true story about racers who are involved in a bevy of crimes.

A lot of activity is being revealed with Tom Holland. The MCU Spider-Man star will be making a film with Christopher Nolan, then he’s slated to work on the next Avengers as well as the follow-up to Spider-Man: No Way Home. The production with Nolan is expected to kick off in early 2025, with Universal already slating the film for an IMAX release on July 17, 2026. In addition to directing and writing the film, Nolan will also produce with Emma Thomas under their Syncopy banner.

Holland is lining up more non-MCU projects as Deadline reports he’s now set to join Austin Butler on American Speed. The film was fiercely bid on by studios with Amazon MGM winning the project. The package included having Holland and Butler attached to star in the movie. Academy Award-winning producer Charles Roven (Oppenheimer) is also attached to produce American Speed from his Atlas Entertainment banner alongside RD Whittington and Douglas Banker. Ryan Sanak will also executive produce for Atlas Entertainment.

Per Deadline, American Speed “is based on the true story of the Whittington brothers —three historically famous race car drivers, two of whom were part of the 1980s IMSA scandal, in which a number of drivers were charged with financing their racing activities with proceeds from drug smuggling, money laundering or tax evasion.” The movie is set to be written by Dan Wiedenhaupt, who recently had penned the screenplay for the Albert Hughes action pic Alpha.

Meanwhile, Butler has also been announced to star with Zoë Kravitz in Darren Aronofsky’s crime thriller Caught Stealing. The Sony Pictures project is based on the book by Charlie Huston, who will write the script for the movie as well. Caught Stealing follows Hank Thompson, “a burned-out former baseball player, as he’s unwittingly plunged into a wild fight for survival in the downtown criminal underworld of ‘90s NYC.”