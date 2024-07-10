Zoë Kravitz to star alongside Austin Butler in Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing

Deadline reports that Zoë Kravitz is set to star alongside Austin Butler in Darren Aronofsky’s crime thriller Caught Stealing.

The Sony Pictures project is based on the book by Charlie Huston, who will write the script for the movie as well. Caught Stealing follows Hank Thompson, “ a burned-out former baseball player, as he’s unwittingly plunged into a wild fight for survival in the downtown criminal underworld of ‘90s NYC. ” It’s not known who Kravitz will play in the project.

“ I am excited to be teaming up with my old friends at Sony Pictures to bring Charlie’s adrenaline-soaked roller coaster ride to life, ” Aronofsky said in a statement earlier this year. “ I can’t wait to start working with Austin and my family of NYC filmmakers. ” Sanford Panitch, President of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group, added, “ Darren is one of the most brilliant audiovisual storytellers in the world, and adapting these wonderful books by Charlie Huston for Austin to star was too exciting an opportunity to not be a part of. “

Before Zoë Kravitz sets her sights on Caught Stealing, she will be overseeing the release of her directorial debut, Blink Twice, which she also co-wrote. You may recall that the film was originally announced under the title of Pussy Island, and Kravitz recently explained why she was forced to change it. “ It was made very clear to me that ‘p—y’ is a word that we, our society, are not ready to embrace yet, ” she said. “ There were a lot of roadblocks along the way, whether it be the MPAA not wanting to put it on a poster, or a billboard, or a kiosk; movie theaters not wanting to put it on a ticket. ” Kravitz added that she was surprised to learn that women were actually the ones who were most offended by the title.

“ Interestingly enough, after researching it, women were offended by the word, and women seeing the title were saying, ‘I don’t want to see that movie,’ which is part of the reason I wanted to try and use the word, which is trying to reclaim the word, and not make it something that we’re so uncomfortable using, ” Kravitz said. “ But we’re not there yet. And I think that’s something I have the responsibility as a filmmaker to listen to. I care about people seeing the film, and I care about how it makes people feel. “

Blink Twice will hit theaters on August 23rd.