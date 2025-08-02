Tom Holland acknowledges “speculation” over possible James Bond casting

His Spidey senses may be tingling but is he ready to hop into the Aston Martin? Tom Holland is just one of many names that has circled the role of James Bond, but he’s nowhere near ready to discuss any sort of possibility.

Tom Holland recently appeared on one of Gordon Ramsay’s programs, where the host couldn’t help but note that his own middle name was James, asking his guest, “Ever thought about using the word James for future movies going forward?” To which Holland coyly replied, “Listen, there’s speculation at the minute. We’ll keep it to a minimum for now. We’ll get there one day.”

But Gordon Ramsay pushed a bit more, asking Tom Holland if he could imagine what would happen to his life and career if he were to take over the role of James Bond from Daniel Craig. ”I mean, every young British actor, it’s the pinnacle of working in our industry. I already consider myself to be the luckiest kid alive. I could never have dreamed to have the career that I’ve had.” Holland then deflected to focusing on the meal of the day: a spicy fried chicken sandwich – not exactly a go-to meal for 007.

With Denis Villeneuve attached as director of James Bond 26 and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight signed on as screenwriter, things are definitely moving forward. With that – and some predicting a 2028 release date – it really is only a matter of time before we find out who will be stepping in as 007. Will Tom Holland truly be the next James Bond? Or will it go to Aaron Taylor-Johnson or Harrison Dickinson or Jacob Elordi or Theo James or…? The clock is ticking for sure, but right now everything is just speculation and chicken sandwiches. In a poll we conducted last month asking who should be the next James Bond, Tom Holland got less than 2% of the vote, with Henry Cavill taking the top spot.

What would you think if Tom Holland ended up being cast as James Bond? What, if anything, would he bring to the role to stand out? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.