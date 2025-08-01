James Bond 26 writer promises “better, stronger and bolder” script

By order of James f*ckin’ Bond…Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has been the latest key addition to the next James Bond movie, signing on to pen the screenplay that will be directed by none other than Denis Villeneuve. And while he knows that there is a lot of pressure in the job, he is assuring fans they will be getting something explosive.

As Steven Knight told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast, he thinks his passion for the James Bond series will be one of the major factors in a successful script. “It has always been on my bucket list and it’s fantastic to be invited to do it – I can’t wait to get started. I’m hoping that, being a Bond fan for so many years, it will be imbued into me and I will be able to produce something that’s the same but different, and better, stronger and bolder.”

The James Bond franchise has seen a lot of shakeups since 2021’s No Time to Die, the most notable – and expensive – being the sale of the property to Amazon MGM Studios from the Broccolis for a staggering $1 billion. So, yeah, you better believe that when the studio starts hiring people they have the utmost faith in them. And while we also don’t know much else about the movie (like, say, who James Bond will be), the pairing of the director of Prisoners and the writer of Peaky Blinders might be an indication of the tone they’re going for.

As for how he ended up landing the coveted gig of writing the next James Bond movie, Knight added, “I was invited to a meeting with [producer] Amy Pascal, didn’t know what it was about, and very quickly discovered what it was about and became very, very excited and hopeful. And then a process is followed where you do some meetings, you discuss some ideas, and then you find out you’ve got it. So I found out a while ago…”

What do you truly want in the next James Bond movie? Do you think an even darker tone that the Villeneuve/Knight pairing suggests is what it needs? Give us your take in the comments section below.