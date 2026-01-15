Netflix’s James Bond digital posters put guns back in the hands of 007

All of the James Bond movies can be found on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service – and a few months ago, the streamer made the baffling decision to remove the guns from all of their Bond movie digital posters! When fans took notice and questioned the decision online (which was made even more confusing by the fact that promotional images for other action movies on the service still featured guns), Prime Video deleted those posters and replaced them… with cropped images that still kept guns out of the hands of 007, a man with a license to kill. As we reported a few weeks ago, Prime Video and Netflix recently struck a deal that would allow Netflix to stream Bond movies as well. The movies have now made their way on to Netflix – and fans will be glad to know that some of their image choices have put guns back in the hands of 007!

A quick glimpse at Netflix showed us images of an armed Bond, as you can see in these screen shots supplied by JoBlo’s own Tyler Nichols:

When the Netflix Bond deal was announced, Chris Ottinger, Head of Worldwide Distribution, Amazon MGM Studios, said, “ When Amazon acquired MGM, Amazon’s plan was to continue licensing MGM’s iconic library to streaming and television partners around the world. Bringing these iconic films and shows to Netflix is part of that continued strategy. James Bond remains one of the most enduring and influential franchises in cinematic history, and alongside other beloved titles in our library like Hunters among other series, this agreement reflects the continued global appetite for premium storytelling and the strong working relationship we’ve built with Netflix. “

It’s known that franchise entries like Die Another Day, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and No Time to Die will be available to stream on Netflix across the U.S., Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Benelux, Italy, Nordics, and Latin America for three months.

Are you glad to see that Netflix has given James Bond his guns back after Prime Video took them away? Share your thoughts on this whole streaming service digital poster issue by leaving a comment below.