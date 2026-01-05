Movie News

Is Callum Turner the Front-Runner to Play the Next James Bond?

By
Posted 7 hours ago
callum turner, james bondcallum turner, james bond

Villeneuve, Denis Villeneuve

While controversy surrounded Amazon’s acquisition of MGM and its properties, all the pieces for a new James Bond are falling into place with Dune director Denis Villeneuve taking on the task of jump-starting a new continuity with Peaky Blinders‘ Steven Knight penning the script. In a statement released when he got the gig, Villeneuve expressed his enthusiasm about taking the helm of one of his favourite franchises. “Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since ‘Dr. No’ with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory,” said Villeneuve. “I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust.“

Turner, Callum Turner?

The rumor mill has been buzzing that Callum Turner may be brandishing the Walther PPK as the new Agent 007. Esquire has even taken the rumor and is running with it in a new article that analyzes what his new incarnation might be like under the Villeneuve lens. Turner can previously be seen as a suave, adventurous presence in the recent A24 romantic comedy Eternity with Elizabeth Olsen and Miles Teller. Our Chris Bumbray gave the entire cast and the movie top marks as he says in his review, “Turner’s Luke is the more appealing one on the surface, with him handsome, selfless, and sweet […] Turner’s Luke is also given the chance to be somewhat less than the selfless soldier Joan remembers, with him resenting the fact that he’s been reduced to an ideal in everyone’s imaginations.”

As mentioned earlier, right now, this is a rumor. However, Esquire’s breakdown of the rumor is showing how much steam it has. So, ultimately, you can take it with a grain of salt.

Sydney Sweeney as a Bond Girl?

While a lot of care is being put into filling the seat of the Aston Martin, apparently, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is adamant about Sydney Sweeney getting cast as a new Bond Girl. She was recently inquired about the subject in an interview with Variety and the Euphoria actress appeared to get somewhat flustered. “I can’t. [Seven-second pause.] I don’t know. [Ten-second pause.] To be honest, I don’t know all the Bond rumors, but I’ve always been a huge fan of the franchise, and I’m excited and curious to see what they do with it,” she said. When asked if this is something she’d be interested in, Sweeney responded, “Depends on the script. I think I’d have more fun as James Bond.”

Source: Esquire
Tags: , , , ,

About the Author

EJ Tangonan
News Editor
3,173 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 80s and 90s action movies, Bruce Lee movies, Jackie Chan read more movies, Die Hard, Back to the Future trilogy, Jurassic Park, Rocky IV, Speed, Terminator 1 & 2 and much more!

Likes: Movies, Acting, Writing, Photoshop, Video Editing, classic Simpsons seasons, Conan O'Brien, read more Bill Burr, plunging into YouTube rabbit holes, french fries and Pepsi and making art on his webpage https://www.deviantart.com/ejtangonan

Latest Callum Turner News

See More

The comment section exists to allow readers to discuss the article constructively and respectfully, focused on the topic at hand.

What’s Not Allowed

  • Abusive language, insults, or harassment toward other users or staff.
  • Hate speech of any kind is strictly prohibited.
  • Bickering, bullying, personal attacks, or baiting others to argue
  • Extended off-topic debates, especially those centered on politics or religion rather than the article topic
  • No AI content or SPAM

Latest Movie News

Speed Racer, 4KSpeed Racer, 4K

Movie News

Speed Racer is coming to 4K in 2026

Posted 3 hours ago
Speed Racer was a notorious financial flop for the Wachowskis, but now it is considered a classic, and a 4K reissue is finally coming.
Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Street Fighter (2026)
  3. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
  4. Mortal Kombat 2
  5. Scream 7
  6. Disclosure Day
  7. Send Help
  8. Project Hail Mary
  9. Wuthering Heights
  10. Mercy

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

The 10 Worst Movies of 2025

Posted 4 days ago
As good as many of the movies that came out in 2025 were, there were some truly abysmal movies we suffered through.