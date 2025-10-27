Is Sydney Sweeney going to be a Bond girl?

There have been rumblings that Sydney Sweeney will play a Bond girl in the next James Bond movie. This is something that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos reportedly wants to happen. Sweeney did attend his wedding to Lauren Sánchez this summer, but nothing will be official until director Denis Villeneuve signs off on it.

Variety asked Sweeney about the rumours during a recent interview, with the trade mentioning that this was the “ first and only time ” the actress unravelled during the chat.

“ I can’t. [Seven-second pause.] I don’t know. [Ten-second pause.] To be honest, I don’t know all the Bond rumors, but I’ve always been a huge fan of the franchise, and I’m excited and curious to see what they do with it, ” she said. When asked if this is something she’d be interested in, Sweeney responded, “ Depends on the script. I think I’d have more fun as James Bond. “

Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) is set to write the script for the new Bond movie, and once Villeneuve completes production on Dune: Part Three, he will start the search for the next 007. Several names have been suggested as possible contenders, including Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and others. However, Villeneuve is reportedly seeking an unknown British actor in his late 20s or early 30s to play the role. As fun as some of the fan-castings have been, going for a fresh face feels like the best bet to me.

In a statement released when he got the gig, Villeneuve expressed his enthusiasm about taking the helm of one of his favourite franchises. “ Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since ‘Dr. No’ with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory, ” said Villeneuve. “ I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust. “

As for Sweeney, she will be seen starring in Christy, the sports biopic about professional boxer Christy Martin. It will hit theaters on November 7. Our own Chris Bumbray caught the film at TIFF earlier this year, and while he doesn’t think it’s the Oscar bait others believe it to be, he did say it “ proves that whatever you may think of Sydney Sweeney, her legitimate talent as an actress can’t be dismissed. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Can you see Sydney Sweeney as a Bond girl?