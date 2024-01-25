Tom Hollander mistakenly received a Marvel bonus meant for Tom Holland

Tom Hollander and Tom Holland may share 95% of a name, but what they don’t share is a massive Marvel paycheque.

While appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Tom Hollander revealed that he was once mistakenly sent a box-office bonus meant for Tom Holland. “ People in the account’s department of my agency got confused. We were with the same agents briefly. And it was a terrible moment, ” Hollander said. “ I went to see my friend who was doing theater in England. I sat smugly in the audience just having done a BBC show for $30,000 … the interval came and I checked my email and I got one from the agency saying, ‘Payment slip for first box office bonus for ‘The Avengers.’ ”

Hollander was curious, but upon opening the email, he was left shaken by just how much it was. “ It was an astonishing amount of money, ” Hollander said. “ It was not his salary. It was his first box-office bonus. Not the whole box-office bonus, the first one. And it was more money than I’d ever [seen]. It was a seven-figure sum. “

While Tom Hollander may not be quite as recognizable as Tom Holland these days, it’s not like he hasn’t appeared in his own share of blockbusters. He played Cutler Beckett in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, and also appeared in Elizabeth: The Golden Age, Valkyrie, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Bohemian Rhapsody, The King’s Man, and more. He will next be seen playing Truman Capote in the second season of Ryan Murphy’s Feud anthology series, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. The series will debut on January 31st.