Top Gun 3: Joseph Kosinski teases sequel will find Maverick facing an existential crisis

It took 36 years for Top Gun: Maverick to take flight, but fans (hopefully) won’t have to wait nearly as long for Top Gun 3. Director Joseph Kosinski is set to return, and in a recent chat with GQ, he hinted that the next chapter will see Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell grappling with an existential crisis.
“I think we’ve found a way to do it, not only in the scale of what we’re proposing, but the idea itself of the story we’re telling. We’re thinking much bigger than… It’s a really existential crisis that Maverick has in this, and it’s much bigger than himself,” Kosinski explained. “It actually… I’m trying to describe it without giving anything away. [Laughs.] It’s an existential question that Maverick has to deal with, that would make Maverick feel small, I think, as a movie, compared to what we’re talking about.“
GQ’s Jack King mentioned that Top Gun: Maverick felt like a “baton-passing film,” but Kosinski said there’s “still more story to tell” for Maverick. “There’s one last ride,” he said. “So we’re working on it now. Ehren Kruger, who wrote F1, is writing the script. Like all things, it takes a while to work things out, and we’ll only do it if we feel like we’ve got a strong enough story.“
Tom Cruise is expected to reprise his role as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell in Top Gun 3, alongside Miles Teller as Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw and Glen Powell as Jake ‘Hangman’ Seresin.
Kosinski’s next film, F1, will hit theaters on June 27. The film stars Brad Pitt as a former Formula One driver who comes out of retirement to mentor a rookie prodigy. Our own Chris Bumbray loved it, saying it “might rank as one of the most awe-inspiring works of pure spectacle seen on the big screen in years.” He continued, ” While some may thumb their nose at the fact that it’s deliberately telling a familiar story, it can’t be denied that F1 is an absolute rollercoaster ride of a movie, and – like Sinners – helps make the case for theatres still being essential to a particular kind of filmmaking. Hopefully, this is the blockbuster hit it deserves to be.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.