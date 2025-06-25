Movie News

Top Gun 3: Joseph Kosinski teases sequel will find Maverick facing an existential crisis

By
Posted 10 hours ago
Top Gun 3, Joseph Kosinski, Tom CruiseTop Gun 3, Joseph Kosinski, Tom Cruise

It took 36 years for Top Gun: Maverick to take flight, but fans (hopefully) won’t have to wait nearly as long for Top Gun 3. Director Joseph Kosinski is set to return, and in a recent chat with GQ, he hinted that the next chapter will see Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell grappling with an existential crisis.

I think we’ve found a way to do it, not only in the scale of what we’re proposing, but the idea itself of the story we’re telling. We’re thinking much bigger than… It’s a really existential crisis that Maverick has in this, and it’s much bigger than himself,” Kosinski explained. “It actually… I’m trying to describe it without giving anything away. [Laughs.] It’s an existential question that Maverick has to deal with, that would make Maverick feel small, I think, as a movie, compared to what we’re talking about.

GQ’s Jack King mentioned that Top Gun: Maverick felt like a “baton-passing film,” but Kosinski said there’s “still more story to tell” for Maverick. “There’s one last ride,” he said. “So we’re working on it now. Ehren Kruger, who wrote F1, is writing the script. Like all things, it takes a while to work things out, and we’ll only do it if we feel like we’ve got a strong enough story.

Related
Top Gun 3: Joseph Kosinski teases the “ambitious” idea that he couldn’t turn down

Tom Cruise is expected to reprise his role as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell in Top Gun 3, alongside Miles Teller as Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw and Glen Powell as Jake ‘Hangman’ Seresin.

Kosinski’s next film, F1, will hit theaters on June 27. The film stars Brad Pitt as a former Formula One driver who comes out of retirement to mentor a rookie prodigy. Our own Chris Bumbray loved it, saying it “might rank as one of the most awe-inspiring works of pure spectacle seen on the big screen in years.” He continued, ” While some may thumb their nose at the fact that it’s deliberately telling a familiar story, it can’t be denied that F1 is an absolute rollercoaster ride of a movie, and – like Sinners – helps make the case for theatres still being essential to a particular kind of filmmaking. Hopefully, this is the blockbuster hit it deserves to be.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Source: GQ
Tags: , , ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
10,939 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Top Gun 3 News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Superman
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. F1
  4. 28 Years Later
  5. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  6. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  7. Nobody 2
  8. The Toxic Avenger
  9. M3GAN 2.0
  10. The Black Phone 2

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!