Top Gun 3: Joseph Kosinski teases sequel will find Maverick facing an existential crisis

It took 36 years for Top Gun: Maverick to take flight, but fans (hopefully) won’t have to wait nearly as long for Top Gun 3. Director Joseph Kosinski is set to return, and in a recent chat with GQ, he hinted that the next chapter will see Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell grappling with an existential crisis.

“ I think we’ve found a way to do it, not only in the scale of what we’re proposing, but the idea itself of the story we’re telling. We’re thinking much bigger than… It’s a really existential crisis that Maverick has in this, and it’s much bigger than himself, ” Kosinski explained. “ It actually… I’m trying to describe it without giving anything away. [Laughs.] It’s an existential question that Maverick has to deal with, that would make Maverick feel small, I think, as a movie, compared to what we’re talking about. “

GQ’s Jack King mentioned that Top Gun: Maverick felt like a “ baton-passing film, ” but Kosinski said there’s “ still more story to tell ” for Maverick. “ There’s one last ride, ” he said. “ So we’re working on it now. Ehren Kruger, who wrote F1, is writing the script. Like all things, it takes a while to work things out, and we’ll only do it if we feel like we’ve got a strong enough story. “

Tom Cruise is expected to reprise his role as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell in Top Gun 3, alongside Miles Teller as Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw and Glen Powell as Jake ‘Hangman’ Seresin.