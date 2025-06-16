Movie News

Top Gun 3: Joseph Kosinski teases the “ambitious” idea that he couldn’t turn down

By
Posted 3 hours ago
After Top Gun: Maverick earned rave reviews and soared past $1.4 billion at the global box office, it was no surprise when Paramount began developing Top Gun 3. However, Tom Cruise isn’t one to dive into a sequel without purpose, and the creative team is taking their time to ensure they get it right.

While speaking with ScreenRant, director Joseph Kosinski revealed that screenwriter Ehren Kruger is hard at work on the script for Top Gun 3. “Ehren Kruger is writing the script as we speak,” he said. “It’s a big idea that I spent almost a year developing — working with some friends at the Navy and Lockheed. And yeah, Ehren’s into it now, so we’ll see how it comes along.

Kosinski went on to tease that the idea for the sequel is “so ambitious” that he couldn’t turn it down. “It was about coming up with an idea that — again — felt like a new challenge,” he said. “Something that opens up the story in a way you just can’t let go. And I think the idea is so ambitious. That’s what’s exciting to me.

Christopher McQuarrie reveals he has already got a plot for a Top Gun 3

Christopher McQuarrie, who co-wrote Top Gun: Maverick alongside Kruger and Eric Warren Singer, also seems to be back for the third installment. Just last month, he said that the story had been cracked. “It wasn’t hard,” McQuarrie said. “I thought it would be, and that’s a good place to go from is you walk into the room going, ‘Come on, what are we going to do?’ and Ehren Kruger pitched something and I went, ‘Mhm actually,’ and we had one conversation about it and the framework is there.

You have to wonder what sort of aerial insanity Tom Cruise can give us with the sequel that he hasn’t already done. The actor is expected to reprise his role as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell alongside Miles Teller as Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw and Glen Powell as Jake ‘Hangman’ Seresin.

Kosinski’s next film, F1, will hit theaters on June 27. The film stars Brad Pitt as a former Formula One driver who comes out of retirement to mentor a rookie prodigy.

What do you hope to see in Top Gun 3?

Source: ScreenRant
Kevin Fraser
