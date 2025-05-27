Christopher McQuarrie reveals he has already got a plot for a Top Gun 3

It was not long after a Top Gun Immersive Experience was announced that there is now talk about a follow-up to the massively successful Top Gun: Maverick. Top Gun Las Vegas, the planned immersive experience, will aim to really take your breath away by putting you in the cockpit as you hop aboard different thrill rides, which let fans of Top Gun and the sequel Maverick partake in jet simulations. The press release states, “The Top Gun films are one of the most emotionally charged stories of our time. We’re proud to unite with Paramount to bring this timeless, action-packed epic to life — delivering experiences that embody teamwork, excellence, the exhilaration of speed, and the thrill of flying. We are pulling out all the stops and looking forward to bringing Top Gun to even higher heights on the Strip and beyond!”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, frequent Tom Cruise collaborator and director of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Christopher McQuarrie, reveals he’s “cracked the story” for a Top Gun 3. He stated on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, “Is Top Gun 3 harder to crack in some ways than Top Gun: Maverick? No, it’s already in the bag.” When asked the follow-up question if he’s cracked it, McQuarrie replies, “Yeah, I already know what it is.”

McQuarrie goes on to say, “It wasn’t hard. I thought it would be, and that’s a good place to go from is you walk into the room going, ‘Come on, what are we going to do?’ and Ehren Kruger pitched something and I went, ‘Mhm actually,’ and we had one conversation about it and the framework is there. So, no, it’s not hard to crack. The truth of the matter is, none of these are hard to crack.”

He talks about what worked about the Top Gun movies that helped drive his brainstorming process, “It’s as you start to execute it, and as you start to interrogate it, as you start [to think] why these movies are made the way they are. It’s not the action, it’s not even the level of or intensity of or the scope and scale of the action [or] the engineering around the action, it’s none of those things — it’s the emotion.”



