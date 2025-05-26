Pop Culture

Top Gun immersive experience taking the need for speed to Las Vegas

By
Posted 7 hours ago
top gun las vegastop gun las vegas

What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas…but what happens when you feel the need for speed? Those worlds are soon enough going to collide as a Top Gun experience will be coming to Las Vegas in 2028.

Titled Top Gun Las Vegas, the planned immersive experience will aim to really take your breath away by putting you in the cockpit as you hop aboard different thrill rides which let fans of Top Gun and sequel Maverick partake in jet simulations. You can also set your great balls on fire at a mock-up of watering hole The Hard Deck.

Top Gun might seem like a curious choice to lead such an experience in Las Vegas but considering how much renewed passion for the movies has taken place over the last few years (with obviously a lot of credit due to 2022’s Maverick), it’s almost a given that fans will be flocking to Sin City to see just what’s in store in the danger zone.

As per a press release from Advent Allen Entertainment — the group teaming with Paramount for Las Vegas’ Top Gun experience, “The Top Gun films are one of the most emotionally charged stories of our time. We’re proud to unite with Paramount to bring this timeless, action-packed epic to life — delivering experiences that embody teamwork, excellence, the exhilaration of speed, and the thrill of flying. We are pulling out all the stops and looking forward to bringing Top Gun to even higher heights on the Strip and beyond!”

Immersive experiences like this Top Gun one in Las Vegas are nothing new. But rarely are they geared towards non-horror properties, as annual setups like Halloween Horror Nights are beloved by fans all over and one-offs like those for Alien: Earth and Nosferatu are well-attended events.

Will you be checking out the Top Gun experience in Las Vegas? What do you expect the event to pull off to match the movies?

Source: Entertainment Weekly
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Mathew Plale
News Editor
2,779 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 12 Angry Men, 2001: A Space Odyssey, All the President’s Men, read more Almost Famous, Annie Hall, Bicycle Thieves, Carnal Knowledge, Cinema Paradiso, Dick Tracy, Double Indemnity, Halloween, Harold and Maude, In Bruges The Killing, Magnolia, Minnie and Moskowtiz, Modern Times, Paris, Texas, Rosemary’s Baby, Taxi Driver

Likes: Film history, movie marathons, top 5 lists, black coffee, the Muppets, read more ‘90s alternative, New Hollywood, Groucho, Zevon, that picture of Dalí walking an anteater

Latest Top Gun News

See More

JoBlo Originals

10 Greatest Val Kilmer Roles

Posted 2 months ago
With his recent passing, we take a look at some of the greatest roles of the legendary Val Kilmer's career.

Latest Pop News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Superman
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Ballerina
  4. F1
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Nobody 2
  9. Karate Kid: Legends
  10. M3GAN 2.0

Breaking News