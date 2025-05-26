Top Gun immersive experience taking the need for speed to Las Vegas

What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas…but what happens when you feel the need for speed? Those worlds are soon enough going to collide as a Top Gun experience will be coming to Las Vegas in 2028.

Titled Top Gun Las Vegas, the planned immersive experience will aim to really take your breath away by putting you in the cockpit as you hop aboard different thrill rides which let fans of Top Gun and sequel Maverick partake in jet simulations. You can also set your great balls on fire at a mock-up of watering hole The Hard Deck.

Top Gun might seem like a curious choice to lead such an experience in Las Vegas but considering how much renewed passion for the movies has taken place over the last few years (with obviously a lot of credit due to 2022’s Maverick), it’s almost a given that fans will be flocking to Sin City to see just what’s in store in the danger zone.

As per a press release from Advent Allen Entertainment — the group teaming with Paramount for Las Vegas’ Top Gun experience, “The Top Gun films are one of the most emotionally charged stories of our time. We’re proud to unite with Paramount to bring this timeless, action-packed epic to life — delivering experiences that embody teamwork, excellence, the exhilaration of speed, and the thrill of flying. We are pulling out all the stops and looking forward to bringing Top Gun to even higher heights on the Strip and beyond!”

Immersive experiences like this Top Gun one in Las Vegas are nothing new. But rarely are they geared towards non-horror properties, as annual setups like Halloween Horror Nights are beloved by fans all over and one-offs like those for Alien: Earth and Nosferatu are well-attended events.

Will you be checking out the Top Gun experience in Las Vegas? What do you expect the event to pull off to match the movies?