The Dream King returns in the trailer for season 2 of The Sandman

Despite the unfortunate recent news of its cancellation, Netflix‘s epic fantasy series The Sandman returns for its second season in two Volumes this July: Volume 1 premieres July 3, 2025 (6 episodes) and Volume 2 premieres July 24, 2025 (5 episodes). The new season features a cast that includes Tom Sturridge, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Esmé Creed-Miles, Adrian Lester, Barry Sloane, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Stephen Fry, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Razane Jammal, Ruairi O’ Connor, Freddie Fox, Clive Russell, Laurence O’Fuarain, Ann Skelly, Douglas Booth, Jack Gleeson, Indya Moore, and Steve Coogan.

The official synopsis reads,

“After a fateful reunion with his family, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must face one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds. To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything. Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series, the second season of THE SANDMAN will tell Dream’s story arc in full to its thrilling conclusion.”

Showrunner and writer Allan Heinberg teased what fans can expect from the upcoming season, “The Endless are supposed to be just that: endless. They’re meant to go on in perpetuity. They’re not supposed to change. But change is, of course, inevitable and essential to all life. Which is something Dream refuses to accept at first. And when one of the Endless changes, it has colossal ramifications for all of us.”

The Sandman was developed for Netflix by Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg, all of whom serve as executive producers on the show. Heinberg is also the showrunner. Every episode of season 2 is being directed by Jamie Childs. The writers on the show also include Ameni Rozsa, Alex Newman-Wise, Austin Guzman, Shadi Petosky, Jim Campolongo, Vanessa Benton, Jay Franklin, Greg Goetz and Marina Marlens. The series is based on the DC Comic THE SANDMAN by Neil Gaiman, Sam Keith, and Mike Dringenberg.

The Sandman. Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar in episode 201 of The Sandman. Cr. Ed Miller/Netflix © 2025

The Sandman. Esme Creed-Miles as Delirium in episode 209 of The Sandman. Cr. Ed Miller/Netflix © 2025

The Sandman. Tom Sturridge as Dream in episode 201 of The Sandman. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2025

The Sandman. (L to R) Donna Preston as Despair, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, Tom Sturridge as Dream, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death in episode 201 of The Sandman. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2025

The Sandman. Tom Sturridge as Dream in episode 203 of The Sandman. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2025

The Sandman. Tom Sturridge as Dream in episode 205 of The Sandman. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2025

The Sandman. (L to R) Dinita Gohil as The Maiden, Souad Faress as Crone, Nina Wadia as The Mother in episode 205 of The Sandman. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2025



