Netflix’s Train Dreams: Joel Edgerton, Felicity Jones, William H. Macy & Kerry Condon on the Epic Film

It’s probably safe to say that Netflix has a bumper crop of awards fare this year. Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, Kathryn Bigelow’s A House of Dynamite, and Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly all have serious Oscar buzz. Yet, the movie that seems most likely to earn a whole slew of nominations is arguably the most low-key: Clint Bentley’s Train Dreams.

What’s Train Dreams About?

Based on the novel by Denis Johnson, Train Dreams follows the life of logger Robert Grainer (Joel Edgerton) as he lives in turn-of-the-century Idaho with his wife (Felicity Jones) and child. He witnesses a horrific act: a Chinese rail worker is murdered by a group of white workers who suspect him of theft. The violence of this act haunts Grainer’s life, which is marked by tragedy. Yet it also offers a glimpse of how a “normal” life can be epic and meaningful, as Grainer comes to terms with a changing world and his place in it.

Where is Train Dreams Available?

Train Dreams dropped on Netflix last Friday and is now streaming. Since its debut, the film has become a hot topic on social media, with many taking to X and Letterboxd to rave about the unexpectedly powerful movie. Fans have praised the film’s visuals and sense of atmosphere, but above all, viewers have been left in awe of the performances.

I recently had the pleasure of speaking with four of the movie’s stars, including lead Joel Edgerton, who revealed that he had tried to option the rights to the novel himself long before being cast. It was a pleasure speaking with him and Felicity Jones, who discussed the challenge of portraying a character mostly present in flashes of memory. William H. Macy and Kerry Condon, despite their smaller roles, also shared how proud they were to be in the film—both are people who own remote homes in nature and hope the movie inspires viewers to connect more with the natural world around them.

You can read my review HERE and watch the interviews embedded at the top of this article, but trust me: you aren’t likely to see a better film than Train Dreams this year.