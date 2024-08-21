Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce amps up acting career with a cameo appearance in Happy Gilmore 2 and a possible action film from John Wick director

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is gearing up for the new season, but his off-season activities are heating up ever since he catapulted to fame (above the Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes) with his crossover appeal as he and pop superstar Taylor Swift made headlines as a couple. Kelce is already set to make his acting debut in the upcoming Ryan Murphy horror series Grotesquerie. The NFL star will be starring alongside Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville in the new FX show. Grotesquerie finds Murphy reuniting with his normal run of collaborators Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken.

According to Deadline, Adam Sandler, who frequently works with sports figures in his movies, has found a small cameo role for Kelce in the upcoming Netflix sequel, Happy Gilmore 2. Sandler appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon when he talked about cameos as he writes the sequel with longtime SNL collaborator Tim Herlihy. Sandler stated, “We have a nice something for Travis. He’s gonna come by.” Sandler continues to profess, “He’s a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell. He’s a stud and he’s so funny.”

However, Kelce’s biggest project may be an action film from the creative team behind the John Wick franchise. The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Kelce is in talks to star in Loose Cannons. The film is being developed at Lionsgate, which may also potentially produce a Rush Hour 4, with John Wick director Chad Stahelski producing with Jason Spitz, who is his partner at their stunt-centric production company 87Eleven Entertainment, as well as Alex Young. Tim Dowling, whose screenwriting credits include the Adam Sandler comedy Just Go With It, penned the script for Loose Cannons.