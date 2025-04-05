Tron: Ares official trailer and poster revealed!

One of the most exciting moments – for me anyway – at this year’s CinemaCon was when we got to see some early footage from Tron: Ares. What made the moment especially memorable was that star Jared Leto used the occasion to pay tribute to his co-star, Jeff Bridges (Flynn himself!), who, in turn, seemed psyched by the fact that the movie was being scored by none other than Nine Inch Nails. The footage was very well received, and now Disney has opted to release the CinemaCon trailer online. Check it out embedded above.

As per the official synopsis, “TRON: Ares” follows a highly sophisticated program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.”

It’s always interesting to see Disney try to relaunch the Tron saga, as the series has always been incredibly formative and influential, even if the box office receipts have never quite matched up to its cultural significance. Tron, which came out in 1982, was the first movie to use extensive CGI but it proved to be a commercial disappointment. The sequel, Tron: Legacy, had a lot more hype when it came out in 2010, but while it just about broke even, it also wasn’t the blockbuster the studio had been hoping for.

Nonetheless, Disney is taking another kick at the can with Tron: Ares, which benefits from two things. One, CGI animation has taken a huge leap forward in the fifteen years since this last film, and two, the movie’s AI themes are a lot more relevant (and scary) now than they were when the last two films came out. Maybe this is the first Tron movie that will connect in a big way.

Tron: Ares comes out on October 10th. The film is directed by Kon-Tiki’s Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Gillian Anderson and Jeff Bridges!

Check out the official poster below and let us know how you think this looks!