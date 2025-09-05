Disney’s Tron: Ares special look drops online after premiering for the NFL season kickoff game

Yesterday, Disney announced that tickets for Tron: Ares have now gone on sale with a new short trailer. Then, a special look at the film premiered during the Eagles-Cowboys kickoff game for the NFL season. Now, Disney has released the sneak peek online with a bit more new footage, which includes more details about the titular character, Ares, played by Jared Leto. You can now check out that promo above. The techno-thriller opens on October 10.

The film was directed by Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales director Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto (Morbius), Cameron Monaghan (Gotham), Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Greta Lee (Past Lives), Sarah Desjardins (Yellowjackets), Gillian Anderson (The X-Files), Hasan Minhaj (No Hard Feelings), Arturo Castro (Road House), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), and returning TRON star Jeff Bridges. Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook, and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

Scripted by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne, TRON: Ares tells the story of a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings. Leto is playing Ares. As Deadline put it, Ares is “a fictional character who crosses over from the world of videogames to planet Earth.”

For twenty-eight years, director Steven Lisberger’s cult classic TRON was a standalone sci-fi adventure. Then in 2010 Joseph Kosinski took fans back to the world of TRON with the film TRON: Legacy – and since then things have been a bit messy. Kosinski wanted to make a third TRON film, to be called TRON: Ascension, but Disney cancelled the project when their movie Tomorrowland underperformed. Apparently the script for TRON: Ascension would have featured a character named Ares… and somehow the idea for that character has evolved into TRON: Ares. Kosinski had said that he had nearly given Leto a cameo in TRON: Legacy, in the End of Line club where Lisberger did make a cameo. The TRON: Ares rumblings started around 2017, but it didn’t go into production until 2024.

Last month, footage from TRON: Ares was screened at Comic-Con, and JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray was in attendance to see it. He said a clip was shown in which Athena, Jodie Turner Smith’s character, enters the world to retrieve code for Lee’s character Eve. The music is awesome, very Nine Inch Nails but done on old school synths so it sounds like Wendy Carlos’s score for the original. The scene showed the two programs on Lightcycles in the real world chasing Eve on her regular motorcycle. Seeing the lightcycles in the real world is nuts. The action is incredible and everyone is going to want to own the score. At some point, Eve gets Athena’s lightcycle, but that’s where the clip ends. More footage was shown that made it clear Athena is the bad guy, working for Dillinger (Peters), while Ares is the hero, trying to protect Greta Lee’s character. He was assigned to delete her by Dillinger but could not bring himself to kill a human. Now her and Ares are on the run in the Grid, which looks a lot different than in Legacy – more of a dystopia with red lighting. Ares is red, but Greta Lee’s character is Blue. More NIN – the score also has vocals by Trent Reznor so it really is a Nine Inch Nails soundtrack. Bumbray said it’s a very cool looking movie.