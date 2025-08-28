Lionsgate & Fathom join forces to bring the Twilight Saga back to theaters for a 20th Anniversary movie marathon

Regarding the eternal question: Are you Team Edward, or Team Jacob? Lionsgate and Fathom Entertainment are Team Money! That’s right, Renesmee apologists, Twilight is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the first novel in the series with a Twilight movie marathon! Are you ready to belt homers with vampires in the park, toss children into a bonfire, and sink your fangs into popcorn all over again? We hope so, because the cinematic version of Stephanie Meyer’s iconic series returns to theaters on October 29 and runs through November 2!

Screenings for the five-night event include new, exclusive roundtable chats for each of the films with Meyer; producers Wyck Godfrey and Karen Rosenfelt; Gillian Bohrer, former Lionsgate Co-President of Production; and Erik Feig, former Co-President of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

Want more? Of course, you do! The celebration also includes a live-to-film concert experience for the first movie in a U.S. national tour of 60 cities from September 12-November 30. “Musicians will take the stage to perform the beloved film score in perfect synchronization with the original movie, presented in its entirety on a massive cinema screen. Audiences will be completely captivated by the magical atmosphere with more than 1,000 twinkling candles illuminating the grand stage,” according to today’s announcement.

You think we’re done? Think again! Little, Brown Books will publish three collectible book editions, all releasing on September 30, to celebrate Twilight’s 20th birthday! There’s also new Twilight merch on the way, and the Twilight Saga YouTube Channel is currently showing clips and bonus content related to the franchise! You can also catch Meyer at the Forever Twilight Festival from September 11-14 in Forks, WA, where Twilight unfolds!

“Twilight fans are some of the most passionate anywhere, making this iconic movie franchise the epitome of a modern-day classic which Fathom Entertainment is thrilled to help bring back to the big screen in this special cinematic engagement,” said Fathom CEO Ray Nutt. “With our partners at Lionsgate, we celebrate 20 years since Stephenie Meyer’s first Twilight book was published and encourage fans to relish The Twilight Saga.”

Admit it, you’re into this. The Twilight Saga remains an unstoppable and influential part of pop culture, even after two decades of memes, snarky commentary tracks, and armchair analysis. Twilight helped pave the way for many YA titles, and the people who love Twilight still lose their s**t for Bella and Edward’s eternal love story. Personally, I’ve got no beef with Twilight. The series endures because people love it, and Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson are megastars now. Laugh all you like, Twilight is here to stay, baby! Team Bonfire forever!