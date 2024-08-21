The red band trailer for Zack Snyder’s Twilight of the Gods takes to the battlefield with blood, sex, and dragons at the ready

Close your door, draw the curtains, and prepare for a brutal, bloody, and saucy preview as the red band trailer for Zack Snyder’s Twilight of the Gods ushers you onto a ruthless battlefield of destruction. Today’s preview gives Heavy Metal vibes with its mature themes, fantasy action intensity, and beautiful warriors stripping themselves of armor to make love in the light of dragon fire.

Watch a brand-new preview of Zack Snyder's upcoming animated series Twilight of the Gods in all its bloody glory. Just… maybe not at your desk… pic.twitter.com/0rOIMprQ5P — Netflix (@netflix) August 21, 2024

Zack Snyder’s Twilight of the Gods is an all-new, daring, and spectacular animated vision of Norse mythology. In a mythical world of great battles, great deeds, and great despair, Leif, a mortal King, is saved on the battlefield by Sigrid, an iron-willed warrior with whom he falls in love. On their wedding night, Sigrid and Leif survive a wrath of terror from Thor, which sets them – and a crew of crusaders – on an against-all-odds and merciless mission for vengeance. This heroic story of love, loss, and revenge is a journey to Hell and beyond… across fantastical lands, fierce and bloody battlefields, and wars against Gods and demons.

Twilight of the Gods features Sylvia Hoeks as Sigrid, Start Martin as Leif, Rahul Kohli as Egill, Paterson Joseph as Loki, Jamie Clayton as Seid-Kona, Pilou Asbæk as Thor, Birgitte Hjort Sørensen as Hervor, Kristofer Hivju as Andvari, Thea Sofie Loch Næss as Thyra, John Noble as Odin, and Peter Stormare as Ulfr, among others.

The red band trailer for Twilight of the Gods depicts a blood-soaked epic of godly proportions as Sigrid vows revenge against the ones that wronged her. Unleashing a hellstorm of rage-fueled retaliation, Sigrid carves through hordes of minions, massive dragons, and gods desperately needing a power check. As dragon guts spill onto the battlefield, a rag-tag group of adventurers vows to spill every drop of blackened blood until the last deed ends.

I’ll give Twilight of the Gods this: it’s got style. I definitely feel some Heavy Metal influences, along with a touch of Cartoon Saloon’s The Secret of Kells. Twilight of the Gods marches onto Netflix on September 19. Will you join Sigrid in her war against the gods? Let us know in the comments section below.