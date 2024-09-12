Zack Snyder’s Twilight of the Gods trailer brings the thunder as a mortal warrior wages war for honor and revenge

A maiden warrior vows bloody revenge against the gods after an ultra-violent massacre claims her family in the Twilight of the Gods trailer.

Later this month, on September 19, Zack Snyder will unleash his new animated epic Twilight of the Gods on Netflix. The ultra-violent odyssey brings the filmmaker’s stylish sensibilities to the battlefield for a sprawling love story fueled by vengeance and a desire to see the gods face down in the snow. The latest Twilight of the Gods trailer tones down the violence from the red-band trailer to focus on the over-arching mission to make Thor, the God of Thunder, pay for massacring a maiden warrior’s family.

Zack Snyder’s Twilight of the Gods is an all-new, daring, and spectacular animated vision of Norse mythology. In a mythical world of great battles, great deeds, and great despair, Leif, a mortal King, is saved on the battlefield by Sigrid, an iron-willed warrior with whom he falls in love. On their wedding night, Sigrid and Leif survive a wrath of terror from Thor, which sets them – and a crew of crusaders – on an against-all-odds and merciless mission for vengeance. This heroic story of love, loss, and revenge is a journey to Hell and beyond… across fantastical lands, fierce and bloody battlefields, and wars against Gods and demons.

Twilight of the Gods features Sylvia Hoeks as Sigrid, Stuart Martin as Leif, Rahul Kohli as Egill, Paterson Joseph as Loki, Jamie Clayton as Seid-Kona, Pilou Asbæk as Thor, Birgitte Hjort Sørensen as Hervor, Kristofer Hivju as Andvari, Thea Sofie Loch Næss as Thyra, John Noble as Odin, and Peter Stormare as Ulfr, among others.

Today’s Twilight of the Gods trailer paints a broader picture of coming events. Sigrid enlists like-minded warriors to help wage war against the god who destroyed her world in a fit of rage, blood dripping from her mouth, a plan of attack formulating in her wicked mind, and deals to make with other mighty warriors to complete the mission.

From Stone Quarry Animation, the animated series is co-created by Zack Snyder, Jay Oliva, and Eric Carrasco and executive produced by Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, and Jay Oliva. The animation house is Xilam Animation. Zack Snyder directed the first and final episode, while additional directors included Jay Oliva, Andrew Tamandl, Tim Divar, and Dave Hartman.

What do you think about the latest Twilight of the Gods trailer? Are you ready to go to war alongside Sigrid and her company of killers? Let us know in the comments section below.