U-571 splashes into a 25th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray

Before Jonathan Mostow took on the insurmountable task of directing the follow-up to Terminator 2: Judgement Day with Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, he helmed a deep-water submarine suspense film with an all-star cast. Blu-ray.com reports that this year, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will be celebrating the 25th Anniversary of U-571 with a brand new 4K Blu-ray. The new physical media release is due to dive into retailers on November 11.

The description reads,

“When a German U-boat with an Enigma cipher machine onboard sends out a distress signal during a World War II battle at sea, the United States sends a Naval team—disguised as German soldiers—to steal the sophisticated encryption device. With their cover quickly blown upon boarding the German submarine, the American force led by Lieutenant Andrew Tyler (Academy Award® winner Matthew McConaughey) is forced to take the crew hostage and take action to retrieve their target and destroy U-571 before the Nazis can send backup. Also starring Jon Bon Jovi, Emmy® nominee Bill Paxton and Oscar® nominee Harvey Keitel, U-571 is a thrilling tale of a tense, action-packed race to complete a mission more dangerous than ever anticipated, but one that has the power to turn the tide of war.”

Special Features and Technical Specs:

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

AUDIO: DTS-HD MASTER AUDIO 5.1 TRACK

Spotlight on Location

Creating and Constructing U-571

Inside the Enigma

Britain Captures the U-110

A Submariner’s WWII Experience

U.S. Naval Archives: Capturing the U-505

Audio Commentary with Jonathan Mostow

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

English SDH

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Single disc (1 BD-100, 1 BD-25)

Digital 4K

Movies Anywhere, Vudu

4K Blu-ray: Region free

2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)