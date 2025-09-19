U-571 splashes into a 25th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray

Before Jonathan Mostow took on the insurmountable task of directing the follow-up to Terminator 2: Judgement Day with Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, he helmed a deep-water submarine suspense film with an all-star cast. Blu-ray.com reports that this year, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will be celebrating the 25th Anniversary of U-571 with a brand new 4K Blu-ray. The new physical media release is due to dive into retailers on November 11.
The description reads,
“When a German U-boat with an Enigma cipher machine onboard sends out a distress signal during a World War II battle at sea, the United States sends a Naval team—disguised as German soldiers—to steal the sophisticated encryption device. With their cover quickly blown upon boarding the German submarine, the American force led by Lieutenant Andrew Tyler (Academy Award® winner Matthew McConaughey) is forced to take the crew hostage and take action to retrieve their target and destroy U-571 before the Nazis can send backup. Also starring Jon Bon Jovi, Emmy® nominee Bill Paxton and Oscar® nominee Harvey Keitel, U-571 is a thrilling tale of a tense, action-packed race to complete a mission more dangerous than ever anticipated, but one that has the power to turn the tide of war.”
Special Features and Technical Specs:
- DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- AUDIO: DTS-HD MASTER AUDIO 5.1 TRACK
- Spotlight on Location
- Creating and Constructing U-571
- Inside the Enigma
- Britain Captures the U-110
- A Submariner’s WWII Experience
- U.S. Naval Archives: Capturing the U-505
- Audio Commentary with Jonathan Mostow
- Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature
- Video
Codec: HEVC / H.265
Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)
HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10
Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1
- Audio
English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1
- Subtitles
English SDH
- Discs
4K Ultra HD
Blu-ray Disc
Single disc (1 BD-100, 1 BD-25)
- Digital
Digital 4K
Movies Anywhere, Vudu
- Playback
4K Blu-ray: Region free
2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)
25 years ago, the review from our head honcho at JoBlo was a positive one, saying, “All in all, the film does deliver on its intended purpose: to entertain. I thoroughly enjoyed the film while I was there, liked the loud booms and bangs of the detonations, felt like I was getting thrown around just like one of the crew. Really liked the actors, McConaughey in particular, with his great looks, great hair and subtle confidence…a perfect casting choice. Keitel was also decent in his second fiddle role, as were the rest of the dirty group, who all seemed real enough for me to care about.”