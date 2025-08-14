Horror Movie News

Vicious: Dakota Fanning, Bryan Bertino horror film gets an October release

By
Posted 14 minutes ago
Vicious, a horror film starring Dakota Fanning and directed by Bryan Bertino, is getting an October release from ParamountVicious, a horror film starring Dakota Fanning and directed by Bryan Bertino, is getting an October release from Paramount

Dakota Fanning (The Watchers) and The Strangers director Bryan Bertino are teaming up for a horror movie called Vicious, which is coming our way from Paramount Pictures… and now, we know when we’re going to have the chance to watch the movie. It was originally scheduled to reach theatres August 8th, then it was pushed up to February 28th, and then it was pulled off of Paramount’s release schedule completely. Today, it was revealed that Vicious is going to have its world premiere screening at Fantastic Fest in September, and along with that announcement comes the confirmation that the film will be receiving a digital and Paramount+ streaming release on October 10th.

Scripted by Bertino, Vicious sees Fanning taking on the role of a young woman who is left a strange present by a late-night visitor, and quickly realizes she is fighting for her life after slipping down a disturbing rabbit hole contained inside the gift. Here’s another synopsis: When Polly (Dakota Fanning) receives a mysterious Box from an unexpected late-night visitor, it comes with a simple instruction: place three things inside: something you need, something you hate, and something you love. What begins as a strange ritual quickly unravels into a waking nightmare. Trapped in a terrifying world where reality bends and memory betrays, Polly must navigate a series of impossible choices. As time slips away, she’s forced to confront the darkness not just around her, but within her—before it consumes everything and everyone she’s ever known.

Fanning is joined in the cast by Devyn Nekoda (Scream VI), Mary McCormack (The West Wing), Rachel Blanchard (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Kathryn Hunter (Poor Things), Klea Scott (Millennium), and Emily Mitchell (Ordinary Angels).

An Atlas Independent production, the film was produced by Richard Suckle and Bertino, with Melinda Whitaker serving as executive producer with Shane Boucher.

Bertino made his feature directorial debut with the 2008 horror film The Strangers and has since followed that up with three more horror films: 2014’s Mockingbird, which he co-wrote with Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, 2016’s The Monster, and 2020’s The Dark and the Wicked. He also wrote the initial screenplay for The Strangers: Prey at Night, which got a rewrite from Ben Ketai and ended up being directed by Johannes Roberts. While Bertino focuses on Vicious, the Strangers franchise is continuing on without him with a trilogy that was directed by Renny Harlin.

Are you glad to hear that Vicious is being released in October? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Vicious

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
17,920 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Vicious News

See More
JoBlo

A Vicous adaptation is on its way

Posted 12 years ago
VICIOUS, written by V.E. Schwab, is about two ambitious pre-med students who discover that under the right conditions, a person can develop extraordinary supernatural abilities, and it's currently headed to the adaptation chopping block as Upstart producer/financier Story Mining &...

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Mortal Kombat 2
  3. Weapons
  4. Tron: Ares
  5. Predator: Badlands
  6. Nobody 2
  7. The Toxic Avenger
  8. The Smashing Machine
  9. The Black Phone 2
  10. Supergirl

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!